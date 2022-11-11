‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ casually reveals that two important characters used to be married

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ annihilates the box office with a record-breaking opening weekend
Any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie topping the box office is hardly noteworthy when it’s the bare minimum expected from the all-conquering franchise, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has nonetheless managed to live up to the hype and expectation by setting an impressive record. With an estimated domestic debut of...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ costume designer was asked to draw inspiration from Batman
The MCU doesn’t just give fans action and suspense. It brings visual stimulation that includes settings, neat gadgets, and awesome suits. Where the latter comes from is up to specialists like Autumn Arkapaw who worked hard to accomplish Ryan Coogler’s DCU-inspired vision in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ruth...
wegotthiscovered.com
All the sneaky Easter eggs you missed in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, delivering perhaps the Marvel movie with the single biggest emotional baggage in the process. The loss of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa hangs over the movie from start to finish, something that either results in one of the most poignant and affecting films in the MCU — according to its fans — or an overlong and overburdened entry in the franchise — if you’re one of its detractors.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why aren’t the Avengers present during T’Challa’s funeral in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. From the very beginning of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it is evident that one of the film’s core themes is to honor Chadwick Boseman’s legacy as T’Challa. The story itself starts with the funeral of the King of Wakanda, with his heartbroken sister Shuri, mother, Queen Ramonda, and others in attendance, which is followed by a procession that is observed by the entire Wakandan population. But this undoubtedly heart-touching moment is missing something — the presence of the Avengers.
wegotthiscovered.com
While we’re all crushing on ‘Wakanda Forever’ villain Namor, shall we reminisce on the time he married his cousin?
Marvel has finally introduced mainstream audiences to Namor the Sub-Mariner in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but there are certain things from the character’s comic book history which absolutely should be left to the sands of time. The most heinous of Namor’s actions in the comic books is when he...
wegotthiscovered.com
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core
Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Namor, this ‘Black Panther 2’ villain everybody’s overlooking could have a big impact on the MCU
In the wake of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s release, all Marvel fans can think about is what’s going to happen with Namor in the future of the franchise. Tenoch Huerta Mejía’s merman mutant monarch has made a big impression on audiences, instantly winning them over with his sympathetic backstory, despite the heinous crimes he commits over the course of the movie. But let’s not allow our Namor-mania to distract us from another of the sequel’s villains who could likewise make a big impact on the MCU.
Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff After Nephew’s Death: ‘I Will Continue to Keep Your Name Alive as Long as I Live’
After Takeoff died in a Houston shooting Tuesday morning, Quavo has issued a heartfelt statement to honor his nephew and Migos collaborator. “I’m proud to be ya uncle,” Quavo wrote on Instagram. “I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. […] You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.” Quavo continued, “I love you with all my heart. I’ll never...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ironheart’ star addresses similarities and connections with Tony Stark
Dominique Thorne is winning hearts all over the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom with her stint as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Gearing up for her solo Disney Plus show, the star has started teasing what fans can expect from her character, especially when it comes to her connection to Tony Stark.
wegotthiscovered.com
Margot Robbie reveals the fate of her planned ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ revival
All the way back in May, it was announced that Suicide Squad actress and star of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming period action-comedy Babylon, Margot Robbie, would be spearheading a continuation of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which would supposedly replace Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow with an all-new female lead. Around the same time, Johnny Depp informed heartbroken fans that he couldn’t be bribed to continue his run as Captain Jack Sparrow, subsequently, Disney were on the look-out for a replacement — and Harley Quinn’s first live-action actress must have made quite a long-lasting impression.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star improvised one of the movie’s most hilarious lines
As a production defined by grief, loss, and tragedy both on and offscreen, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is understandably less reliant on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature style of humor than the majority of the franchise’s other projects. That doesn’t mean it isn’t funny, though, with several great...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ reacts to a ‘Wakanda Forever’ star getting their franchises hopelessly confused
As you’d expect from two humongous franchises, there are a lot of actors who’ve appeared in both Star Wars and the MCU. Prominent examples are Natalie Portman, Paul Bettany, Andy Serkis, and Oscar Isaac, though one Oscar-winning star clearly needs a reminder of which franchise is which. Black...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bryan Cranston reflects on the unjust failure of a beloved sci-fi box office disaster
It’s been 10 whole years since Andrew Stanton’s John Carter landed with a disastrous thud to become one of the biggest box office bombs in history, but the sprawling sci-fi epic is arguably more popular than it’s ever been. While it would have been preferable for audiences...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fantasy fanatics pick the bones of a well-received epic that flopped spectacularly to figure out why
By and large, blockbuster fantasy tends to be a reliable performer at the box office, and that becomes especially true if critics and audiences have high praise for the project in question. And yet, in spite of an equally enthusiastic reception from both sides of the divide, 2003’s Peter Pan tanked horrendously.
wegotthiscovered.com
The overall inconsistency of Phase Four reignites the debate over the merits of ‘Black Widow’
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which officially concluded with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has hardly been unanimous among fans. Even the most well-received outings have a good portion of critics, while the most questionable efforts manage to gather a few supporters. Black Widow is somewhere in between these two groups.
wegotthiscovered.com
A standout scene from a hit horror has fueled the nightmare fire for fans everywhere
Audiences are decidedly split on their personal views regarding acclaimed director Jordan Peele’s latest venture, Nope. There isn’t room for any gray area here; you either love it or you hate it. Produced under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, Peele’s science-fiction horror follows Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ and Keke Palmer’s Emerald Haywood, two sibling horse-wranglers who attempt to capture undeniable proof of a UFO after it targets the Haywood’s ranch. After the critical and commercial success of Get Out and Us, Peele had raised the bar higher than any modern-day horror director ever had and he would have to pull out all the stops to replicate that same hype whilst also turning a profit.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ final season will be a ‘culmination’ of all that came before reveal Duffer brothers
Stranger Things‘ final season will have to be spectacular to cap what has been one of the most well-received television series of the last decade. So how do you do that when there is so much to live up to? Simple, you take what worked from each element before and you bring it all together, which is what The Duffer Brothers have said will happen in season five.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lucasfilm refuses to name Yoda’s race, so ‘Star Wars’ fans have come up with their own shortlist
If there was ever a Star Wars character that could tango with the likes of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader as one who transcends the realm of the franchise into the public consciousness of pop culture enthusiasts everywhere, it would be Yoda. With his quirky inverted speech, deceptively fragile front that hides one of the galaxy’s most feared warriors, and more cryptic wisdom than you can shake a lightsaber at, the miniature green alien has delighted Star Wars fans for generations.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
Comments / 0