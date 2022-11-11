ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ casually reveals that two important characters used to be married

By Nahila Bonfiglio
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

All the sneaky Easter eggs you missed in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, delivering perhaps the Marvel movie with the single biggest emotional baggage in the process. The loss of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa hangs over the movie from start to finish, something that either results in one of the most poignant and affecting films in the MCU — according to its fans — or an overlong and overburdened entry in the franchise — if you’re one of its detractors.
wegotthiscovered.com

Why aren’t the Avengers present during T’Challa’s funeral in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. From the very beginning of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it is evident that one of the film’s core themes is to honor Chadwick Boseman’s legacy as T’Challa. The story itself starts with the funeral of the King of Wakanda, with his heartbroken sister Shuri, mother, Queen Ramonda, and others in attendance, which is followed by a procession that is observed by the entire Wakandan population. But this undoubtedly heart-touching moment is missing something — the presence of the Avengers.
wegotthiscovered.com

An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core

Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
wegotthiscovered.com

Forget Namor, this ‘Black Panther 2’ villain everybody’s overlooking could have a big impact on the MCU

In the wake of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s release, all Marvel fans can think about is what’s going to happen with Namor in the future of the franchise. Tenoch Huerta Mejía’s merman mutant monarch has made a big impression on audiences, instantly winning them over with his sympathetic backstory, despite the heinous crimes he commits over the course of the movie. But let’s not allow our Namor-mania to distract us from another of the sequel’s villains who could likewise make a big impact on the MCU.
Variety

Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff After Nephew’s Death: ‘I Will Continue to Keep Your Name Alive as Long as I Live’

After Takeoff died in a Houston shooting Tuesday morning, Quavo has issued a heartfelt statement to honor his nephew and Migos collaborator. “I’m proud to be ya uncle,” Quavo wrote on Instagram. “I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. […] You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.” Quavo continued, “I love you with all my heart. I’ll never...
HOUSTON, TX
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ironheart’ star addresses similarities and connections with Tony Stark

Dominique Thorne is winning hearts all over the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom with her stint as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Gearing up for her solo Disney Plus show, the star has started teasing what fans can expect from her character, especially when it comes to her connection to Tony Stark.
wegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie reveals the fate of her planned ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ revival

All the way back in May, it was announced that Suicide Squad actress and star of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming period action-comedy Babylon, Margot Robbie, would be spearheading a continuation of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which would supposedly replace Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow with an all-new female lead. Around the same time, Johnny Depp informed heartbroken fans that he couldn’t be bribed to continue his run as Captain Jack Sparrow, subsequently, Disney were on the look-out for a replacement — and Harley Quinn’s first live-action actress must have made quite a long-lasting impression.
wegotthiscovered.com

A standout scene from a hit horror has fueled the nightmare fire for fans everywhere

Audiences are decidedly split on their personal views regarding acclaimed director Jordan Peele’s latest venture, Nope. There isn’t room for any gray area here; you either love it or you hate it. Produced under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, Peele’s science-fiction horror follows Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ and Keke Palmer’s Emerald Haywood, two sibling horse-wranglers who attempt to capture undeniable proof of a UFO after it targets the Haywood’s ranch. After the critical and commercial success of Get Out and Us, Peele had raised the bar higher than any modern-day horror director ever had and he would have to pull out all the stops to replicate that same hype whilst also turning a profit.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Stranger Things’ final season will be a ‘culmination’ of all that came before reveal Duffer brothers

Stranger Things‘ final season will have to be spectacular to cap what has been one of the most well-received television series of the last decade. So how do you do that when there is so much to live up to? Simple, you take what worked from each element before and you bring it all together, which is what The Duffer Brothers have said will happen in season five.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lucasfilm refuses to name Yoda’s race, so ‘Star Wars’ fans have come up with their own shortlist

If there was ever a Star Wars character that could tango with the likes of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader as one who transcends the realm of the franchise into the public consciousness of pop culture enthusiasts everywhere, it would be Yoda. With his quirky inverted speech, deceptively fragile front that hides one of the galaxy’s most feared warriors, and more cryptic wisdom than you can shake a lightsaber at, the miniature green alien has delighted Star Wars fans for generations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy