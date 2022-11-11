Read full article on original website
Gallagher, the comedian known for smashing watermelons during his act, has died at age 76. The North Carolina native — whose full name was Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr. — died on Friday, November 11, “after a short health battle,” his manager, Craig Marquardo, confirmed to CNN. The spokesperson confirmed that the performer “passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California.”
Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
Gallagher, the mustachioed prop comedian who rose to prominence with smashed watermelons and garnered controversy later in life for racist and homophobic jokes, has died. He was 76. Craig Marquardo, the comedian’s former manager, confirmed his death in an email to Rolling Stone. Gallagher had reportedly been living in hospice...
