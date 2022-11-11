KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Denim destination and specialty retailer, The Buckle, Inc. (Buckle), is excited to announce its new partnership with country music artist, MaRynn Taylor on her Christmas release of “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” This partnership includes the outfitting and holiday premiere of MaRynn’s music video, addition of the single to Buckle’s in-store playlists, and an in-store performance by MaRynn at Cool Springs Galleria Mall in Franklin, TN, on Sunday, December 4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005710/en/ Black River recording artist and songwriter MaRynn Taylor, photographed on the set of her new music video for the holiday single, “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” Premiering with Buckle, MaRynn is outfitted by the brand in a cozy look, perfect for the Christmas Classic. (Photo: Business Wire)

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 21 MINUTES AGO