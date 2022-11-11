Read full article on original website
Polyrhythms presents the mystical sounds of Frankie Fontagne
Polyrhythms welcomes the mystical sounds of Frankie Fontagne & the Polyrhythmics. Polyrhythms continues its Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series November 20 at its new home at Becherer Hall at Rivermont Collegiate with Frankie Fontagne & the Polyrhythmics. Fontagne will be joined by Polyrhythmic accompanists Daniel Leahy, piano; Corey Kendrick, organ; Steve Grismore, guitar; Ronald Wilson, bass; Jamie Hopkins, percussion and Manuel Lopez III, drums.
Find Fun Events This Week In The Illinois And Iowa FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Habitat for Humanity invites applicants to home-ownership sessions
Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will hold information meetings next week for anyone interested in applying for its home ownership program. These meetings will be held virtually via Zoom as well as in-person on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m., a news release says.
Project 350 wraps up tree-planting for 2022
Project 350, a City of Galesburg initiative to plant 350 trees in Galesburg parks and city terraces, has wrapped up its work for 2022 at Lincoln Park. Community volunteers planted eight maple trees in areas where a large number of ash trees were lost near the gazebo and horseshoe pits, a news release says. Two serviceberry trees were also planted to anchor the entrance sign into Lake Storey at Machen Drive.
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
Gandhi’s grandson to give QC lecture Monday
Just because we aren’t involved in a war, doesn’t mean we aren’t involved in violence. A living legacy of peace and humanity will continue to spread his global message Monday at Augustana College, Rock Island. Augustana will launch its new Global Lecture Series with Arun Manilal Gandhi,...
Group O donates baseball fundraiser money to LULAC
As a 100% Hispanic-owned business, Group O partnered with the Quad Cities River Bandits this season to celebrate Hispanic and Latino communities by sponsoring “Bandidos del Río de las Ciudades Cuádruples,” Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup” series.
Saving a 150-year-old church bell
First Lutheran Church in Galesburg was organized by Swedish immigrants in the 1800s. Today worshippers gather in a Gothic-style building at Seminary and Water streets built in the 1920s. That building is the third location of the church in Galesburg, with a sanctuary and balconies that can seat eight hundred...
Tribute to Schubert at QC chamber music concert
Chamber Music Quad Cities will present “A Schubert Sampler” on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Parish Hall, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. CMQC marks the 225th anniversary of Franz Schubert’s birth with performances of his beloved “Trout” Quintet and his seldom heard “Notturno” for piano trio, according to an event release. Rounding out this especially warm and lyrical program are duos by Rossini (Duetto in D Major for cello and bass) and Grieg (the third violin sonata in C Minor).
PHOTOS: Veterans Day parade in Davenport
After an unseasonably warm week, it was a chilly day for the Veterans Day parade in Davenport. Photographer Jeff Cook captured several scenes from the festivities, including a ceremony in which 92-year-old Korean War veteran Barry Smiley of Davenport received his third Purple Heart.
Sunday: Boil advisory remains for parts of Davenport, Blue Grass
On Saturday, Iowa American Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for all customers in west Davenport and Blue Grass. That advisory continues Sunday. According to an update, Iowa American will notify customers and news media later Sunday when water test results are available. Two 12-inch water main breaks occurred...
Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools, which drew more than 4,400 responses. “This survey was utilized as a planning survey for the district,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said, “It helps us at a fork in the road with which pathway we’re going to choose and its gonna, the board has made a commitment to utilize data and input from the community to move forward, so this is one of the very key components to that.”
Boil order impacts Davenport, Blue Grass
Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory for customers in West Davenport and Blue Grass due to two water main breaks. One water main break is located at West Central Park Avenue and Elsie. The other is located at Locust and Jebens Streets. Crews are making emergency repairs at both...
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
First Alert Day Tuesday, November 15th, for Accumulating Snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect all day Tuesday, from 12 a.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Wednesday for accumulating snow. Right now the system looks to arrive late Monday night with snow that will affect both Tuesday commutes with potentially slick accumulations of 1 to 2, to as much as 3 inches.
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Change Of Lawyers In Bureau County Murder Case
For the second time since being charged, a Princeton murder defendant has changed lawyers. The public defender's office in Bureau County is again defending 21-year-old Davijion Robinson of Kewanee. His private counsel, Maureen Williams who was just hired in June, has withdrawn from the case. Despite the change is representation, Robinson's trial date is still set for February.
People May Move to a Sterling for a Simpler Way of Life, But City Learns it can be a Struggle to Provide Modern Technology for Residents
What is the strategic plan for the City of Sterling to provide financial stability, community pride and identity, economic development and housing? These are all items city members identified as part of the plan developed following a strategic planning workshop held in March of this year. At the most recent...
She was ‘the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party.’ Remembering Christine Winick
Christine Eik Winick, for many years considered the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party, died on Saturday, Nov. 5 at her Galesburg home following a short illness. She was 71. Winick served as chair of the Knox County Democratic Party and briefly served as the Commiteewoman for the...
Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC
We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
