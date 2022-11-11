ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

DC diehards know exactly which epic comic book event they don’t want Zack Snyder to adapt

Zack Snyder fans recently had reason to hope for the future. Walter Hamada, the executive keen to leave all Snyder-related stories in the past, left Warner Bros. under a cloud and was replaced by James Gunn. At the same time, Henry Cavill returned as Superman in Black Adam, with Ben Affleck set to don the cape and cowl once again in The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Kevin Conroy has passed away at age 66

Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of the iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to reports by Conroy’s former coworkers. Diane Pershing, who often worked alongside Conroy as the voice of Poison Ivy in many DC Comics animated...
An unassuming in-house action sequel quietly becomes one of the biggest movies on Netflix

Netflix has made it abundantly clear the long-term goal for the platform is to cultivate and curate as many in-house blockbuster franchises as possible, with the company throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at a raft of A-list talent in order to make it a reality. However, the success of Lost Bullet 2 proves that you don’t need to break the bank in order to draw in the crowds.
A standout scene from a hit horror has fueled the nightmare fire for fans everywhere

Audiences are decidedly split on their personal views regarding acclaimed director Jordan Peele’s latest venture, Nope. There isn’t room for any gray area here; you either love it or you hate it. Produced under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, Peele’s science-fiction horror follows Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ and Keke Palmer’s Emerald Haywood, two sibling horse-wranglers who attempt to capture undeniable proof of a UFO after it targets the Haywood’s ranch. After the critical and commercial success of Get Out and Us, Peele had raised the bar higher than any modern-day horror director ever had and he would have to pull out all the stops to replicate that same hype whilst also turning a profit.
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’

Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
‘Stranger Things’ final season will be a ‘culmination’ of all that came before reveal Duffer brothers

Stranger Things‘ final season will have to be spectacular to cap what has been one of the most well-received television series of the last decade. So how do you do that when there is so much to live up to? Simple, you take what worked from each element before and you bring it all together, which is what The Duffer Brothers have said will happen in season five.
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
What time is ‘The Walking Dead’ on? How to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11

The Walking Dead has been on the air for the last twelve years, and has since spawned numerous spinoffs – both planned, and in active production. However, its flagship series which first premiered in Oct. 2010, is at long last coming to an end – with the final few episodes of season eleven airing soon.
‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence

When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
All the sneaky Easter eggs you missed in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, delivering perhaps the Marvel movie with the single biggest emotional baggage in the process. The loss of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa hangs over the movie from start to finish, something that either results in one of the most poignant and affecting films in the MCU — according to its fans — or an overlong and overburdened entry in the franchise — if you’re one of its detractors.
Who is Himeno in ‘Chainsaw Man?’ Her age, strengths, and more

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Chainsaw Man season one, episode five, “GUN DEVIL.”. Himeno in Chainsaw Man has a tragic backstory and a ghostly devil she can summon at will, but she’s not all serious and somber. She’s got a lively personality all her own that obscures a heartbreaking truth that hides beneath the surface.

