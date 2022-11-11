Read full article on original website
DC diehards know exactly which epic comic book event they don’t want Zack Snyder to adapt
Zack Snyder fans recently had reason to hope for the future. Walter Hamada, the executive keen to leave all Snyder-related stories in the past, left Warner Bros. under a cloud and was replaced by James Gunn. At the same time, Henry Cavill returned as Superman in Black Adam, with Ben Affleck set to don the cape and cowl once again in The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Kevin Conroy has passed away at age 66
Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of the iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to reports by Conroy’s former coworkers. Diane Pershing, who often worked alongside Conroy as the voice of Poison Ivy in many DC Comics animated...
An unassuming in-house action sequel quietly becomes one of the biggest movies on Netflix
Netflix has made it abundantly clear the long-term goal for the platform is to cultivate and curate as many in-house blockbuster franchises as possible, with the company throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at a raft of A-list talent in order to make it a reality. However, the success of Lost Bullet 2 proves that you don’t need to break the bank in order to draw in the crowds.
Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series leaves fans yearning for a ‘Hill House’ tier story
You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, hit the streaming service recently. After all, last month was enormous for TV – with House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Andor all airing almost simultaneously at one point.
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
A standout scene from a hit horror has fueled the nightmare fire for fans everywhere
Audiences are decidedly split on their personal views regarding acclaimed director Jordan Peele’s latest venture, Nope. There isn’t room for any gray area here; you either love it or you hate it. Produced under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, Peele’s science-fiction horror follows Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ and Keke Palmer’s Emerald Haywood, two sibling horse-wranglers who attempt to capture undeniable proof of a UFO after it targets the Haywood’s ranch. After the critical and commercial success of Get Out and Us, Peele had raised the bar higher than any modern-day horror director ever had and he would have to pull out all the stops to replicate that same hype whilst also turning a profit.
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ costume designer was asked to draw inspiration from Batman
The MCU doesn’t just give fans action and suspense. It brings visual stimulation that includes settings, neat gadgets, and awesome suits. Where the latter comes from is up to specialists like Autumn Arkapaw who worked hard to accomplish Ryan Coogler’s DCU-inspired vision in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ruth...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ annihilates the box office with a record-breaking opening weekend
Any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie topping the box office is hardly noteworthy when it’s the bare minimum expected from the all-conquering franchise, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has nonetheless managed to live up to the hype and expectation by setting an impressive record. With an estimated domestic debut of...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
‘Stranger Things’ final season will be a ‘culmination’ of all that came before reveal Duffer brothers
Stranger Things‘ final season will have to be spectacular to cap what has been one of the most well-received television series of the last decade. So how do you do that when there is so much to live up to? Simple, you take what worked from each element before and you bring it all together, which is what The Duffer Brothers have said will happen in season five.
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
Bryan Cranston reflects on the unjust failure of a beloved sci-fi box office disaster
It’s been 10 whole years since Andrew Stanton’s John Carter landed with a disastrous thud to become one of the biggest box office bombs in history, but the sprawling sci-fi epic is arguably more popular than it’s ever been. While it would have been preferable for audiences...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ costume designer wanted to bring everyone together with the movie’s most difficult scene
Legendary costume designer Ruth Carter used the solemn occasion of King T’Challa’s funeral to bring a spellbinding moment of African unity to life in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to The Wrap, Carter viewed the fallen king’s sendoff as an opportunity to honor the fallen monarch while glorifying...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer reveals a key part of the credit scene predated Chadwick Boseman’s passing
Naturally, there be spoilers ahoy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from here on out. The opening and closing scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been leaving patrons bawling in the aisles, with the bookending moments of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel paying a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
What time is ‘The Walking Dead’ on? How to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11
The Walking Dead has been on the air for the last twelve years, and has since spawned numerous spinoffs – both planned, and in active production. However, its flagship series which first premiered in Oct. 2010, is at long last coming to an end – with the final few episodes of season eleven airing soon.
A classic legal thriller that got a short-lived TV show nobody cared about launders a top spot on streaming
The 1990s saw the John Grisham adaptation become a wildly popular subgenre for a hot minute, with countless legal thrillers based on the author’s work emerging in a remarkably short space of time. Depending on your personal preference, you could make an incredibly solid argument stating the case that none of them were better than The Firm.
‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence
When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
All the sneaky Easter eggs you missed in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, delivering perhaps the Marvel movie with the single biggest emotional baggage in the process. The loss of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa hangs over the movie from start to finish, something that either results in one of the most poignant and affecting films in the MCU — according to its fans — or an overlong and overburdened entry in the franchise — if you’re one of its detractors.
Who is Himeno in ‘Chainsaw Man?’ Her age, strengths, and more
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Chainsaw Man season one, episode five, “GUN DEVIL.”. Himeno in Chainsaw Man has a tragic backstory and a ghostly devil she can summon at will, but she’s not all serious and somber. She’s got a lively personality all her own that obscures a heartbreaking truth that hides beneath the surface.
