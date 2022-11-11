Read full article on original website
yourbigsky.com
Traffic slowed on King Ave. & 24th for accident
Billings police are still blocking part of King Avenue West near 24th Street for a car accident and clean-up. A tow truck is on scene cleaning around the wreck and will tow the vehicle out of moving traffic. The BPD is asking all motorists to use caution in the area...
Billings woman's car among several stolen Tuesday morning
“As they proceeded to leave, my mother tried to stop them at the end of the alleyway, and then they tried to hit her,” said Kavran.
KULR8
Victim of Broadwater Ave. hit-and-run ID'd
UPDATE: Nov. 15 at 1:20 p.m. The Yellowstone County deputy coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim of the hit-and-crash on Broadwater Avenue Oct. 31. The victim was identified as Santana Guzman-Hernandez, 57, from El Salvador. Hoffman said Guzman-Hernandez died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his manner of death...
Officials release name of man killed in Billings hit-and-run
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver two weeks ago while walking along Broadwater Avenue.
Billings Heights residents awaken to multiple smashed car windows
O'Malley believes the crimes were committed between one and four a.m. and she's shocked she didn’t hear anything.
Billings area 911 dispatch to begin encrypting law enforcement radio traffic
Any Billings Police Department communication usually heard via scanner will no longer be publicly broadcast.
KULR8
Billings is growing: 1,000 acres annexed since 2018
BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings leaders say 120 acres have been annexed into the city so far in 2022. And, since 2018, 1,000 acres have been annexed. "Since 2018, a little over 1,000 acres have come into the city," Billings Planning Division Manager Monica Plecker said. "Of those, I do have them broken down into zone, or type of use. Five percent has been industrial lands. Twenty percent has been commercial land. Thirty-three percent is public. Back in 2018, the city annexed Phipps Park and Coulson Park. That's the explanation of why there's so much public land. That's really unusual. So, I think it's important to understand that number is an outlier and is atypical. The remaining percentages, which would be 40%, is all residential."
yourbigsky.com
I90 Eastbound closed; Snowplow truck hit sidewall
Slick and snowy roads closed down a section of eastbound I90 near the MetraPark after a snowplow truck hit a sidewalk and was hit from behind. A morning traffic backup started immediately and I90 is closed at the bridge. Please use caution while driving! The storm is still dumping additional...
Columbus nursing home set to close come January
At least seven nursing homes in the state have closed in 2022, and Beartooth Manor in Columbus is another following the trend.
Billings family hoping to get lost property back from June flooding
The Blazinas, a family who lives in Billings, lost their cabin to the rushing water, and now they aren't even sure that they will have property to rebuild on.
Useless Scanners? Billings Emergency Broadcasts No Longer Public
Today, the City of Billings in conjunction with the Yellowstone County Emergency Communications Center has announced they will be encrypting ALL city law enforcement radio transmissions. Why?. According to the release, this is being done to protect the safety of officers, and the security of sensitive information. They claim that...
Billings fatal shooting victim identified
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the names of two men who were recently killed in Billings.
KULR8
Billings homicide victim ID'd
UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M. The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings. Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck. UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the...
Bumbling Beer Thief Pulls Gun At Store on Central Ave in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Tonight around 7:25pm, a male described to be Native American in their early 20's, 5 foot 7 inches tall, with a heavy build and shaggy black hair in an off white coat attempted to steal beer at the 500 block of Central Avenue.
yourbigsky.com
Poor visibility and slick roads Monday night & Tuesday
The Billings area won’t see a lot of snow accumulation with the next round of storms moving in Monday night but it could limit visibility driving. A more unstable clipper system will arrive Monday and bring light snow overnight and into Tuesday. “Be ready for areas of poor visibility...
KULR8
Dozens of people indicted on fraud and aggravated identity theft charges in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - Dozens of people have been indicted on fraud and aggravated identity theft charges following an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Billings Police Department. The Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative was started to address an increase in property crime, including burglary, theft and fraud offenses, in...
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
Scam Alert! Billings, Have You Received Weird Packages Like This?
I've received some weird mail in my time. Usually, it's because I ordered something online that didn't turn out like the pictures. But I don't think we even ordered something in this situation. Boxes were received at our station today, and it left me stunned, perplexed, just plain dumbfounded. This could be a scam, so let this be a warning, Billings residents. Let's see what was in our package, shall we?
Billings boy now cancer free; family drops off hundreds of toys to help others
Cancer is always a tough word to hear, even tougher when that cancer is affecting kids. One Billings family is celebrating a victory over the disease, while also trying to help fighting the battle.
KULR8
Billings Chamber Host Retiree Career Fair For Older People Looking To Rejoin Workforce
BILLINGS, Mont. Monday Morning Was the first ever retiree brunch and career fair in the magic city hosted by the billings chamber or commerce. The event is for anyone who is looking to renter the workforce after a hiatus. In an article from AARP says 1.7 million people who retired...
