ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourbigsky.com

Traffic slowed on King Ave. & 24th for accident

Billings police are still blocking part of King Avenue West near 24th Street for a car accident and clean-up. A tow truck is on scene cleaning around the wreck and will tow the vehicle out of moving traffic. The BPD is asking all motorists to use caution in the area...
KULR8

Victim of Broadwater Ave. hit-and-run ID'd

UPDATE: Nov. 15 at 1:20 p.m. The Yellowstone County deputy coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim of the hit-and-crash on Broadwater Avenue Oct. 31. The victim was identified as Santana Guzman-Hernandez, 57, from El Salvador. Hoffman said Guzman-Hernandez died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his manner of death...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings is growing: 1,000 acres annexed since 2018

BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings leaders say 120 acres have been annexed into the city so far in 2022. And, since 2018, 1,000 acres have been annexed. "Since 2018, a little over 1,000 acres have come into the city," Billings Planning Division Manager Monica Plecker said. "Of those, I do have them broken down into zone, or type of use. Five percent has been industrial lands. Twenty percent has been commercial land. Thirty-three percent is public. Back in 2018, the city annexed Phipps Park and Coulson Park. That's the explanation of why there's so much public land. That's really unusual. So, I think it's important to understand that number is an outlier and is atypical. The remaining percentages, which would be 40%, is all residential."
yourbigsky.com

I90 Eastbound closed; Snowplow truck hit sidewall

Slick and snowy roads closed down a section of eastbound I90 near the MetraPark after a snowplow truck hit a sidewalk and was hit from behind. A morning traffic backup started immediately and I90 is closed at the bridge. Please use caution while driving! The storm is still dumping additional...
KULR8

Billings homicide victim ID'd

UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M. The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings. Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck. UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Poor visibility and slick roads Monday night & Tuesday

The Billings area won’t see a lot of snow accumulation with the next round of storms moving in Monday night but it could limit visibility driving. A more unstable clipper system will arrive Monday and bring light snow overnight and into Tuesday. “Be ready for areas of poor visibility...
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Scam Alert! Billings, Have You Received Weird Packages Like This?

I've received some weird mail in my time. Usually, it's because I ordered something online that didn't turn out like the pictures. But I don't think we even ordered something in this situation. Boxes were received at our station today, and it left me stunned, perplexed, just plain dumbfounded. This could be a scam, so let this be a warning, Billings residents. Let's see what was in our package, shall we?

Comments / 0

Community Policy