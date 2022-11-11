Read full article on original website
Van Gaal more polite, still pointed about World Cup in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal was more polite Wednesday about the World Cup host though he still offered support to Dutch fans who are boycotting Qatar. In his first news conference since arriving in Qatar, the veteran coach was asked about his famous comment with...
Corydon Times-Republican
Cristiano Ronaldo feels 'betrayed' by Manchester United during 'most difficult period' of his life
Cristiano Ronaldo feels 'betrayed' by Manchester United during 'most difficult period' of his life. Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his current struggles at Manchester United and admitted he feels 'betrayed' by his club during the 'most difficult period' of his life.
