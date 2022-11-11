ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Van Gaal more polite, still pointed about World Cup in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal was more polite Wednesday about the World Cup host though he still offered support to Dutch fans who are boycotting Qatar. In his first news conference since arriving in Qatar, the veteran coach was asked about his famous comment with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy