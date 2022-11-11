Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
We Who Are About To Die - Official Launch Trailer
We Who Are About To Die is an action roguelike RPG game set in the age of the Gladiators. Take control of a brand-new randomized Gladiator with a single life that will either end in inevitable death or glorious victory. Fight & strategize your way through spectacles and arenas with the game's unique physics-simulated combat system. We Who Are About To Die launches in Steam Early Access today.
IGN
Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Launch trailer
Tactics Ogre: Reborn is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Watch the launch trailer to meet your heroes, learn more about the game, and see gameplay from this remake of the tactical RPG. As the iron-willed knight Denam Pavel, delve into an intriguing...
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
IGN
The 11 Best iPad Games to Play in 2022
Whether you use your iPad as a portable workhorse or as a creative tool, you aren’t taking full advantage of your tablet until you start gaming on it. With a beautiful, expansive screen and a huge selection of games available in the App Store, there’s never a shortage of new titles to try on your iPad. These games are best on the iPad because they shine on the Liquid Retina screen, they creatively employ the mobility of the device, or simply because they’re downright great games.
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store's First Free Games of November Are Now Available
Epic Games Store's first free for November are now available to download free of charge for one week. Between right now and next Thursday, all Epic Games Store users on PC can download two games for free. One of these two games is an action-adventure puzzle game while the other is a first-person shooter. And according to Metacritic, both games are pretty solid.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
IGN
The Best Xbox Series X & Series S Accessories (Late 2022) - Budget to Best
With so many new Xbox accessories popping up over the years, we think it's about time to update Budget to Best's essential Xbox Series X and S accessories list a bit with some hot new items! This time, not only are we looking at Xbox Series accessories everyone can benefit from, but we're also looking at some more niche peripherals for gamers who are looking for just a bit more out of their gaming experience.
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
IGN
PUBG Publisher Krafton Acquires The Ascent Developer, Prepares New Studio Launch In Canada
PUBG publisher Krafton announced that it is acquiring Neon Giant, the developer behind The Ascent. Krafton also plans to launch a major studio in Canada. In a new earnings report, Krafton says that it plans to acquire the Swedish studio, and also that it is working on an open-world first-person-shooter game. Other than that, no other details about the Neon Giant acquisition were provided, including a price tag.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Welcomes Players to DMZ Beta; Modern Warfare 2 may launch Customizable Kill Cams and More
Everybody's favorite Battle Royale title is back with a bang, as Call of Duty has just kickstarted the launch week for Warzone 2.0, with players getting their very first look at DMZ and all the other features the developers have added to enhance the experience. DMZ. DMZ has been described...
IGN
Gungrave Gore - Official Overview Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for the upcoming third-person action shooter game, Gungrave G.O.R.E. Learn about Grave's past in this brand new overview, and get a look at the brutal weapons the talented gunslinger has to tear through anything that dares to come up against him. Gungrave G.O.R.E will be released...
IGN
Grapple Dog - Official Xbox Announcement Trailer
Jump, swing, and zip your way through colorful worlds and exciting challenges in Grapple Dog, a unique 2D action-platformer with a dog. Grapple Dog releases on Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X on November 18, 2023.
How to fix the Modern Warfare 2 status installing glitch
If your Modern Warfare 2 is stuck on installing, try this fix
IGN
Pentiment Video Review
Pentiment reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Also available on Xbox. "As an engrossing 15 to 20-hour adventure game, a chronicle of a small town and its people in turbulent times, a reverent celebration of the finer details of Late Medieval history, and a clever detective story in which straight answers are hard to come by – Pentiment is a clear champion. My gripes about it are all relatively minor, and I look forward to playing it at least once or twice more to explore roads not taken. It never suffers for its simplicity, lacking in combat or traditional puzzles, because of how effectively it tangled me up in the complexities of its gorgeously-realized world and made me want to learn all I could about its people and its past. There isn't much more to say about Pentiment, other than I can hardly recommend it highly enough."
IGN
IGN Rewards Wrap-Up: Last Chance on Joking Hazard Sweepstakes, 50% Discounts on KitBash3D, and More
Whether you are a paying IGN Plus member, or you've registered a free IGN account, there is always cool stuff you can get as part of IGN Rewards. This week, you can dive into the wacky management game, Onsen Master. IGN Plus members can grab a complimentary Steam key and get started creating their own spa. And with Tiny Troopers: Global Ops, players can control small soldiers (no, not those Small Soldiers) and battle it out across 30 stages.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Devs Show Off Its Expansive Character Creator
Hogwarts Legacy held a livestream where they showed off a bunch of brand new gameplay. In this video, the developers run through the fairly expansive character creator you'll get to play with when first booting up the game.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users May Get One of Ubisoft's Best-Selling Games Soon
Recent Xbox rumors suggest Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon see one of Ubisoft's biggest games added to the service. Over in one of the regional pages for the Xbox store, a listing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was seen with the Xbox Game Pass badge affixed to it. Neither Xbox nor Ubisoft have made any announcements about Assassin's Creed Valhalla coming to the subscription service at this time, but given how past releases have been handled, it wouldn't be surprising to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla added.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Reveals New Free Demo for 2022 Release
The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of major games release this year, and the average user only has so much time and money to check out what the system has to offer. Switch owners that missed out on Mario Strikers: Battle League will be happy to know that a free demo has been made available on the eShop! The demo has restrictions on the number of times players can check out each mode, and some content won't be accessible in the demo. However, what is available should give players a chance to get a feel for the game without paying full price!
Comments / 0