ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Cop27: Joe Biden promises US will meet 2030 emissions target and pledges methane curbs

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qj1JW_0j7Shied00

President Joe Biden has told the Cop27 climate summit in Sharm-El-Sheikh that the US will meet its emissions target by 2030 to do the country’s part in averting the “climate hell” the UN secretary-general warned of earlier this week.

Mr Biden addressed the annual climate conference on Friday as his administration plans to supercharge efforts to reduce methane emissions.

The president said he could announce “with confidence” the country’s commitment to meeting its target of reducing emissions by 50-52 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

“The United States government is putting our money where our mouth is,” he said, adding that US spending, such as the new Inflation Reduction Act, would “change the paradigm” and ensure the US hits emissions targets.

“Folks, we’re proving a good climate policy is a good economic policy. A strong foundation for durable, inclusive and resilient economic growth is driving progress in the private sector – is driving progress around the world,” he told the conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZ0FI_0j7Shied00

“And the sum total of the actions my administration is taking puts the United States on track to achieve our Paris Agreement goal of reducing emissions by 50-52 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.”

Mr Biden then implored Cop27 to “take a moment to emphasise how meaningful it is that I can say that,” citing his achievement of having introduced the first-ever piece of climate legislation into the Senate in 1986.

“My commitment to this issue has been unwavering,” he reflected.

“Today, I can say finally with confidence that the United States of America will meet our emissions target by 2030,” the president announced to keen applause.

At the opening of the climate summit in Egypt on Monday, UN secretary-general António Guterres warned that humanity was on a “highway to climate hell” – a vision of armageddon Mr Biden said the US was “racing ahead to avert.”

The president then went on to address that he was not “ignoring harbingers who are right here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMgX5_0j7Shied00

“It’s true the climate crisis is hitting hardest those countries and communities that have the fewest resources to respond and to recover,” he added. “And that’s why, last year, I committed to work with our Congress to quadruple US support to climate finance, and provide $11bn annually, including $3bn for adaption.”

He went on to announce a down payment of more than £350m in initiatives that “specifcally support and prepare adaptation efforts” throughout Africa.

This will include support for early warning systems, widening access to climate finance, providing disaster-risk protection, strengthening food security and mobilising the private sector, Mr Biden said.

During the speech, the attention of the conference was briefly diverted by protesters standing up and holding a sign in the room in which the president was speaking.

Mr Biden’s speech was not interrupted and security guards approached the group of protesters to remove their sign.

In a joint announcement with the EU earlier, Mr Biden set in motion a crackdown on greenhouse gas , known to contribute significantly to global warming and pack a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide .

The measures expand on a similar regulation his administration released last year which targeted emissions of methane from existing oil and gas wells across the US, rather than focusing only on new wells as previous Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations have done.

The new rule goes a step further to affect all drilling sites, including smaller wells that emit less than 3 tons (2.7 metric tonnes) of methane per year.

Scientists said today that global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are on track to rise around 1 per cent this year, warning this would make it harder for the world to avoid disastrous levels of climate change.

As such, the Biden administration will embark upon “a relentless focus to root out emissions wherever we can find them,” White House national climate adviser Ali Zaidi said.

It is hoped the president’s speech in Sharm el-Sheikh will remind countries to stay focused on the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DSbw_0j7Shied00

Mr Biden’s decade-long pledge of $375bn to fight climate change gives his administration greater sway in pressing other nations to fulfil their pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and shift the global economy toward cleaner energy sources.

Earlier on Friday, German special envoy Jennifer Morgan said: “It’s a very good sign that president Biden is coming to this COP (summit). I think it reassures countries, people that the United States at the highest level takes this issue incredibly seriously. And we need that.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action

Protests erupted during Joe Biden's Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh today when he called America a "world leader" in climate action. Young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.They jumped from their seats and interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise, causing Mr Biden to pause before he continued with his speech. Soon after, the security officials arrived and asked them to take the banner down. The activists were then swiftly escorted out of the auditorium.Mr Biden arrived...
The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Joe Biden heckled as Cop27 speech interrupted by protesters

Joe Biden’s Cop27 speech was interrupted by protesters on Friday (11 November).The US president was making an address on efforts to reduce emissions and advance the global climate fight, when activists inside the room began screaming and howling.“As I stand here before you, we’ve taken enormous strides to achieve...” Mr Biden said, before pausing and glancing around during the disruption.A number of people in the audience also held up a large banner as he continued his speech.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sierra Nevada lakes change more in past 100 years than three millenniaHow the climate crisis played a role in fueling Hurricane IdaAgainst the odds: The fight to save sea turtles in Ras Baridi
The Independent

Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level elections

Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified...
ALABAMA STATE
eenews.net

Manchin FERC shake-up may stymie Biden’s clean energy plans

The prospect of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chair Richard Glick losing his job by year’s end could derail policies critical for President Joe Biden’s clean energy and climate agenda. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin is “not comfortable” holding a hearing for Glick, Manchin spokesperson Sam...
The Independent

Biden and Xi agree to work together on climate crisis after thaw in US-China relations

President Joe Biden described his three-hour meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday as “open and candid” as the leaders of the world’s two largest polluters agreed to work together on some issues including the global climate crisis.It’s the first time that the two leaders have come face-to-face in more than five years, although they have spoken on phone and video calls since Mr Biden became president. They shook hands ahead of the meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Bali, Indonesia.“[T]he world expects, I believe, China and the United States to...
The Independent

Joe Biden reiterates US Taiwan policy after meeting with Xi

Joe Biden once again tried to insist that he was not changing the US’s “One China” policy towards China and Taiwan even as he has repeatedly stated that the US would defend Taiwan if it were to be attacked.His latest comments came on Monday after a meeting with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, who recently engineered the end of his own term limits, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.According to a White House readout: “On Taiwan, he laid out in detail that our one China policy has not changed, the United States opposes any unilateral...
The Independent

Biden says election results say US ‘is ready to play’ after meeting with Chinese President Xi

US President Joe Biden on Monday said the Democratic Party’s strong showing in last week’s midterm elections is proof that the US is “ready to play” on the international stage rather than retreat from multilateral commitments under a GOP congress. “The Democrats are of the view that we're going to stay fully engaged in the world and that we in fact, know what we're about,” said Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters following a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. In opening remarks, Mr Biden recalled how he told allies that...
The Independent

US intelligence believes United Arab Emirates trying to manipulate American political system, report says

US intelligence believes that the United Arab Emirates has engaged in a decades-long effort to manipulate the American political system.The UAE, a major US ally in the Middle East, used legal and illegal measures to push US foreign policy in a favourable direction to the country an intelligence report states, according to The Washington Post.The newspaper says that its reporting is based on speaking to three people who have read the report but did not provide them with a copy.It states that the UAE targeted weaknesses in the American political system, including a “reliance on campaign contributions, susceptibility to powerful...
The Independent

G20 ‘family photo’ scrapped because leaders don’t want to be pictured with Russians

Plans for a “family photo” of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia next week have been scrapped because presidents and prime ministers were unwilling to stand alongside an envoy of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.For the first time at a gathering of the world’s 20 biggest economies, there will be no picture of the attendees lined up in rows and smiling for the cameras.The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Mr Putin will not be present for the two-day summit in beach resort Bali, with the Russian delegation led instead by his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.But Mr Lavrov, who has been...
The Independent

Biden says Americans should not ‘expect much of anything’ from Congress on abortion rights after midterms

President Joe Biden does not believe there are enough votes in the upcoming Congress to enshrine abortion protections into federal law following the pending results of midterm elections giving Republican lawmakers likely control of the House of Representatives.Asked during a press conference in Bali on 14 November what Americans can expect from lawmakers to advance abortion rights protections next year, the president said: “I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions.”“I don’t think there’s enough votes to codify,” unless Democratic candidates eke out victories in remaining House races, he added.“I...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

The Independent

917K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy