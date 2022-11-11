ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millie Bobby Brown surprises fans with no-holds-barred claim about Finn Wolfhard

By Jacob Stolworthy
 4 days ago

Millie Bobby Brown surprised fans with a candid claim about her Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard .

The Enola Holmes 2 actor, who plays Eleven in the Netflix series, took a lie detector test as part of an interview, and was asked about previous comments she made about her kissing scenes with Wolfhard.

Brown previously said of her co-star, who plays Mike Wheeler: “His kissing sucks.”

Addressing Brown’s comment, Vanity Fair asked her: “Is Finn just a lousy kisser?” – and she didn’t hold back.

“He is,” she said, without missing a beat, and the lie detector test deemed her answer to be true.

The outlet then asked her: “So he hasn’t gotten better?” to which Brown stated: “Not wit me, no”.

Again, the lie detector stated she was telling the truth.

When it was pointed out that Wolfhard would find out what she said, the 18-year-old did not seem to mind. “That’s OK,” she said.

“That’s cold!” one fan wrote, with another writing: ”Love the honesty.”

“She’s so real,” an additional fan wrote, with many praising her for “speaking her truth”.

Wolfhard himself previously addressed his kissing skills during an interview alongside Brown while promoting Stranger Things , in which he made fun of his kissing style.

Brown recently threw her name in the ring to play Britney Spears in a biopic about the actor’s life. However, the singer expressed her dissatisfaction with the news .

The actor also recently revealed that her Enola Holmes 2 co-star Henry Cavill, 39, has imposed “very strict” boundaries on their friendship.

William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’

William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
Jana Kramer says brief relationship with Chris Evans ended after ‘mortifying’ bathroom incident

Jana Kramer has spoken candidly about her dating history with Chris Evans, and the “embarrassing” bathroom-related reason she thinks their romance ended.The country music singer, 38, opened up about her experience casually dating the Captain America star, who was recently named People’s sexiest man alive, during Monday’s episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.According to Kramer, she and Evans, 41, “went on a few dates” more than a decade ago, before the creation of Instagram and before he’d been cast as Captain America.“He wasn’t Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob cutie,” she recalled, adding: “I...
Olivia Attwood reveals blood test result forced her to quit I’m A Celebrity camp

Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a routine blood test showed she was anaemic.The test, which all the contestants undergo randomly throughout the show, also showed low sodium and potassium levels, leading staff to immediately take her to hospital.The former Love Island contestant, 31, disclosed the truth behind her departure after only 24 hours in the Australian jungle in an interview with the Mail On Sunday.Some news from camp 💔 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ITdNVeMD4F— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 7, 2022She said: “I was so scared, I was like: ‘What the hell...
TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”.The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”Irwin revealed the first warning sign of his illness came while he was filming A Place In The Sun in August 2020 in Italy, when his vision became blurry while driving.“Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being...
Kris Jenner lands first Vogue magazine cover at 67

Kris Jenner has officially landed her first Vogue cover at 67 years old.The famous momager recently posed for the December cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s Leaders issue. The black-and-white shot features Jenner wearing a black turtleneck, chunky jewelry, and sporting her signature pixie cut hairstyle as she stares directly into the camera.On 14 November, Jenner shared a picture of the cover to Instagram, and thanked the Vogue CS team in her caption. “It is such an honor to be on the December cover of Vogue CS Leaders Issue!” she wrote. “Thank you to the entire @vogueczechoslovakia team, editor in chief...
Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations

Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday's Grammy nominations:NOMINEE REACTIONS"'All Too Well 10' is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written. The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting... it’s momentous and surreal," Taylor Swift said in a story posted on Instagram. Swift is nominated for four Grammys.“I JUST WOKE UP WHATS GOING ON?!?!?,” Lizzo, who is nominated for...
Zoë Kravitz reveals why she is removing some of her tattoos

Zoë Kravitz has revealed why she’s in the midst of having some of her signature tattoos removed.During her cover story interview for GQ, the 33-year-old actor reflected on her decision to remove a few of her tattoos, such as a star she got on her middle finger when she was 18 that has been fading. According to Kravitz, she is making the change because she feels like she no longer needs some of the tattoos.“Just things, I’m like: ‘I don’t need this on my body,’” she said.This is not the first time The Batman star has opened up about...
‘Absolutely frightening’: Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity

Olivia Attwood has given a tell-all interview about why she was forced to quit I’m a Celebrity after just one day.It was initially revealed that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.The team running Attwood’s Instagram page wrote on Monday night (7 November) that the public would soon learn the reason for her exit.Now, almost a week later, Attwood has given an interview about what happened.She told The Mail on Sunday that a routine blood test, which all the jungle campmates undergo randomly throughout the show, disclosed...
