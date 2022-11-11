ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Avon fire engine wrapped in poppies to mark Remembrance Day

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrQOI_0j7Shf0S00

A fire engine at Avon Fire & Rescue Service was adorned in poppies to commemorate Remembrance Day on 11 November.

Footage shows the emergency vehicle being wrapped in artwork designed by staff at the fire station.

The fire service, along with the rest of the UK , observed a two-minute silence on Friday to commemorate the end of the First World War on 11 November 1918, and to remember those who died in the conflict.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nation falls silent to mark Armistice Day

The nation fell silent to remember the war dead on the warmest Armistice Day on record.Poignant services were held across the country on the anniversary of the end of the First World War and a two-minute silence was observed at 11am to remember those who have died in military conflicts.The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day Service in Staffordshire and services were held in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Portsmouth.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who said Russia had “shattered” peace by waging war in Ukraine, was in Paris to attend a remembrance service hosted by French...
The Independent

Woman with mobility issues dragged into man’s home rescued after calling through front door

A man has been jailed for repeatedly raping and beating a vulnerable woman.Pascal Jombla has been convicted over the harrowing attack in east London.A court heard the 45-year-old dragged the woman, who has mobility issues, into his home in Hackney.The victim was told she would be killed if she did not keep quiet. Jombla repeatedly raped and assaulted the woman in a sustained attack, the court heard. The 45-year-old eventually fell asleep and the woman was able to shout for help from the front door.A passerby came to help and called 999.Officers found the woman‘s face was injured and she...
The Independent

US servicewoman charged over motorcyclist’s death ‘on duty at time’, court told

A US servicewoman was still on duty as she drove home from work at a Suffolk military base and allegedly killed a motorcyclist, her lawyer has told a court.Father-of-one Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a red Honda Accord car collided with the Yamaha motorbike he was riding in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on August 26.Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing Mr Day’s death by careless driving.Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram is considering the issue of jurisdiction in the case, amid...
The Independent

Trapped South Korean miners rescued after nine days survived on instant coffee powder

Two South Korean miners who were trapped underground were rescued after nine days, during which they ate instant coffee powder and drank water falling from the ceiling of a collapsed shaft, in what is being seen as a “truly miraculous” survival.The two men, aged 62 and 56, were pulled out to safety on Friday night from the collapsed shaft at a zinc mine in the southeastern town of Bonghwa. Both men were in fairly good condition though they initially said they were suffering hypothermia and muscle pains, according to reports. The miners shared 30 sticks of instant coffee while trapped...
The Independent

Gangs of youths throw fireworks at homes and police in shocking footage

Police have released footage of “large groups of youths” throwing fireworks at homes and cars in West Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.The incidents happened on the streets of Halifax on Saturday 5 November, the same evening a teenager died after falling through a greenhouse.At least 18 boys and men - aged between 12 and 23 - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disorder, with shocking footage showing a number of fireworks let off in the direction of moving vehicles and residential homes.The investigation, launched by police in Calderdale, continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK's tallest living Christmas tree shines in West Sussex ahead of the holidaysBuffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
The Independent

Just Stop Oil throw orange paint over offices of Barclays and Shell in Aberdeen

Just Stop Oil protesters threw orange paint over the offices of Barclays bank and Shell in Aberdeen on Monday (14 November).Footage shared by the group on social media shows one activist launching the paint at a window of the Silver Fin building, where both offices are based.“If my generation is to have a future we must use non-violent direct action to stop the destructive activities we’ve seen from companies like Barclays,” Lee, 22, said of their actions.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex to deputise for King in ‘efficiency’ move

Members of the royal family who can stand in for the King when he cannot fulfil certain official duties is to be extended to include the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex.The monarch’s intention was announced in a signed message read to the House of Lords by the Lord Chamberlain, Lord Parker of Minsmere, who is the most senior official in the royal household.Charles said the aim of the increase was to “ensure continued efficiency of public business when I am unavailable”.Counsellors of State, who can deputise for the monarch if he is overseas on an official trip or...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Will the latest UK-France deal to curb Channel crossings work?

The UK has signed a fresh multi-million-pound deal with France in a bid to curb Channel crossings.The Government’s latest efforts aimed at tackling the migrant crisis come as the number of people arriving on the south coast after making the journey topped 40,000 for the year so far, with crossings continuing on Monday.But critics accused the Government of “recycling the same failed response”, with Conservative MP for Dover Natalie Elphicke saying the deal “falls short of what is needed”.– What is the aim of the deal?Ultimately the Government believes the latest agreement with France will form part of its plan...
The Independent

UK signs £63m deal with France to step up action on migrant boats OLD

Rishi Sunak today hailed a 72m euro (£63m) deal with Paris which will see UK officials joining operations in France for the first time to halt unauthorised Channel crossings.The prime minister said the agreement – finalised on Monday morning by home secretary Suella Braverman and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin – would be “a foundation” for more co-operation in coming months.Speaking to reporters travelling with him to the G20 summit in Indonesia, Mr Sunak said it was his “absolute priority” to get a grip on the small boats issue, which had occupied more of his time since becoming PM...
The Independent

Tributes paid following the death of noted historian Eamon Phoenix

Political leaders have paid tribute to noted historian Eamon Phoenix, who has died at the age of 69.He was an academic at Stranmillis University College, a long-term contributor to the Irish News newspaper and a familiar face on broadcast stations.He died peacefully at home in Belfast after a short illness, surrounded by his family, and is survived by wife Alice, daughter Mary-Alice, son-in-law Stuart and granddaughter Nicole.Renowned historian Dr Éamon Phoenix has sadly died at the age of 69. The academic, author and archivist of The Irish News, died peacefully at his Belfast home following a short illness. https://t.co/tvX0Sj9uI9— The...
The Independent

UK-France deal ‘recycles same failed response’ as previous £200m agreements on Channel crossings

Britain is “recycling the same failed response” to small boat crossings by asylum seekers, charities have said after the government handed France more than £200m in a series of similar deals that have failed to address the problem.The joint statement on “enhancing co-operation against illegal migration” is the eighth agreement aiming to combat Channel migration struck between the two countries in seven years.Ministers have committed to paying France €72.2m (£63m) in 2022-23 as part of the new deal, which repeats many of the same measures deployed since 2015.It brings the total amount of money promised to the French government...
The Independent

Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan dies

Irish cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has died, the PA news agency has confirmed.Limerick mother-of-two Vicky Phelan died, aged 48, in the early hours of Monday morning.Ms Phelan grabbed the attention of the Irish public after bringing a High Court case over how her cervical smears were handled, which ultimately prompted a series of reviews of Ireland’s cervical cancer screening programme CervicalCheck.Her case prompted other women to come forward, and raised questions about the quality of the programme, about how women should be involved and informed about their own healthcare, and the issue of open disclosure.Despite receiving a terminal cervical cancer diagnosis, Ms Phelan actively campaigned for better healthcare and better accountability in the healthcare system. Read More Hancock defends Sunak as ‘great’ PM amid resignation demands - liveBiden will work with GOP if they take House in midterms - live100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine - latest
The Independent

The Independent

917K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy