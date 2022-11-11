Jennifer Lawrence reveals behind-the-scenes hotel antics with Hunger Games co-stars

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed some wild behind-the-scenes stories from her time starring in The Hunger Games, including getting drunk and high after film premieres.

Speaking about her off-set relationships with co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson, the Hollywood star made the revelations during an interview with the New York Times.

“The boys and I used to go back to our hotel rooms to get drunk and get high,” Lawrence said.

She quickly clarified that her behaviour has changed since becoming a mother, saying “now I don’t do that anymore”.