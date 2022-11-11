ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lawrence reveals behind-the-scenes hotel antics with Hunger Games co-stars

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed some wild behind-the-scenes stories from her time starring in The Hunger Games, including getting drunk and high after film premieres.

Speaking about her off-set relationships with co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson, the Hollywood star made the revelations during an interview with the New York Times.

“The boys and I used to go back to our hotel rooms to get drunk and get high,” Lawrence said.

She quickly clarified that her behaviour has changed since becoming a mother, saying “now I don’t do that anymore”.

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
