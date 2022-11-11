ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share your experience of egg freezing in the UK

Egg freezing has increased tenfold in the UK

Egg freezing is “not a guarantee”, a spokesperson for the British Fertility Society has warned after Jennifer Aniston said she wished she had been encouraged to undergo the process.

The fertility preservation method has massively risen in popularity in recent years, increasing tenfold in the UK in the past decade. But Dr Zeynep Gurtin, a lecturer in women’s health at UCL, also urged caution, saying: “A lot of people who freeze their eggs don’t get pregnant.”

We would like to speak to people in the UK about their experiences with egg freezing – both good and bad. Have you done it, or are you considering doing it? Would you like to but are unable to due to prohibitive costs? If you have done it, what has your experience been?

