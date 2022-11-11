Share your experience of egg freezing in the UK

Egg freezing has increased tenfold in the UK

Egg freezing is “not a guarantee”, a spokesperson for the British Fertility Society has warned after Jennifer Aniston said she wished she had been encouraged to undergo the process.

The fertility preservation method has massively risen in popularity in recent years, increasing tenfold in the UK in the past decade. But Dr Zeynep Gurtin, a lecturer in women’s health at UCL, also urged caution, saying: “A lot of people who freeze their eggs don’t get pregnant.”

We would like to speak to people in the UK about their experiences with egg freezing – both good and bad. Have you done it, or are you considering doing it? Would you like to but are unable to due to prohibitive costs? If you have done it, what has your experience been?

Share your experiences

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy.

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here.