NEEDHAM, Mass. — Clarks Americas on Thursday recalled about 113,000 select pairs of women’s shoes sold nationwide, citing potential exposure to known carcinogens. According to the recall notice, issued in concert with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, prolonged and direct contact with the shoes’ upper material can expose the wearer to the chemicals benzidine and/or dimethoxybenzidine.
