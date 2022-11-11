Expect more Donovan Edwards this weekend — and beyond

Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball and avoids tackles by Curtis Jacobs #23 and Kobe King #41 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half of a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 41-17 over the Penn State Nittany Lions. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michigan sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was former U-M All-American Jon Jansen’s pick as breakout offensive player this year, boasting a skillset few have. He’s continued to show it both as a runner and a passer — and that’s about to ramp up.

Edwards has notched big receptions in several games this year, including a touchdown at Rutgers. He’s also had some 100-yard rushing games, including 175 against a tough Penn State defense.

Running backs coach Mike Hart said to expect more from the super sophomore.

“I think what makes him dangerous this year is that he actually runs the ball, as well,” Hart said of Edwards. “You can’t just say he’s coming into the game and it’s a pass play. So, pass pro wise, running the ball … he’s developing. That’s what happens when you become a sophomore. You get better … guys get better, and he’s just doing a great job running downhill. I’m proud of the way he’s running. He’s running hard.”

And as a receiver, Hart noted, he’s hard to cover. But that’s always been the case. Now, he’s becoming that between the tackles running back that could be the bell cow next year.

“I think it’s something we knew. It just takes time sometimes,” Hart continued. “Every part of his game is getting better. That’s just what I’m happy every day. He comes in every day. He works.

“He’s already up there watching film when I walk by, before meetings. He’s already out there studying third down protections, doing those things we go over today. So … he knows before I even go over it. I’m just proud of the way he’s doing his business. He works hard, and it’s great.”

We’re going to see more and more of him in the next few weeks, per those close to it, including Corum and Edwards on the field at the same time. Both are elite players, and they’ll need them against teams like Ohio State — and, possibly, in the playoff.

Though he gets a lot of individual attention in practice, there’s only one thing that will make him a better back, Hart said.

“At the end of the day, getting better comes with game reps. We do individual, all that stuff, but you’re not going to get better [without reps]. And that’s where Coach Harbaugh is great is that we get reps.

“Our guys get reps in practice, then we get to the game … they start to get ready. But they’re not always there until they get those full speed game reps. He’s played a lot more. So you play more, you’re going to get better or you’re going to get exposed. He’s just done a great job getting better.”