This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Fall Fishing for Iowa’s Prize Trout
Enjoy the cool weather and scenic views while fishing in northeast Iowa’s hundreds of miles of trout streams this fall. From easily accessible streams in state or county parks, to those found in Iowa’s most wild and remote natural spaces, there are plenty of places to catch rainbow, brown and brook trout.
kelo.com
Iowa enforcing traffic laws during peak Thanksgiving travel time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As travelers prepare to hit the roads for Thanksgiving, Iowa’s law enforcement will be partnering with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau to enforce traffic laws. November 15th through the 28th is considered a peak holiday travel time in Iowa. During that timeframe in 2021, 11 people died on Iowa’s roadways. Travelers are reminded to buckle up, drive defensively, and obey the speed limit. There were 33 deaths in 2021 in Iowa where speed was the cause.
Tucked Away BBQ Joint Also Has Iowa’s Best Cinnamon Roll
There's no shortage of great places to get a cinnamon roll in the state of Iowa, but according to a recent article from Eat This, Not That, one unlikely spot takes the crown for having the best in the entire state. Where Is Iowa's Best Cinnamon Roll Found?. Here's what...
Do you have a real ID? If not, it may be time to see the DOT
The deadline for drivers in Iowa to get their license upgraded to a real ID is now set, and officials say it's a change designed to make travel easier.
ktvo.com
Accumulating snow expected for the Heartland Monday night into Tuesday
NORTHEAST Mo. and SOUTHEAST Iowa — If you haven't prepped your snow blower yet, now is the time to do so!. Much of the Heartland is looking at its first measurable snowfall of the season come Monday night into Tuesday morning. Higher snowfall accumulations are expected the farther south...
KCRG.com
Iowa child care workers express concern after state loses out on $30 million in funding
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Child care workers in Iowa are speaking out after it was announced the state passed on a federal grant worth $30 million. The Governor’s office did not submit the application for these funds, in part because it required a $3 million dollar match from state funds.
cbs2iowa.com
Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
KCCI.com
Another snow chance looms next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Following today's iron gray skies, the cloud cover should slowly erode across Iowa tonight. The chilly northwest breeze will also die down as well, but temperatures will slip down into the upper 10s/low 20s Sunday morning. A few peeks of blue sky look more likely during tomorrow, before clouds spread back in later in the day. The patchy clearing comes from a high pressure ridge that travels from the Plains across Iowa Sunday. As soon as that high pressure departs to the east, a pair of weather systems follows Monday.
ktvo.com
Triple-demic Threat: Pediatric beds full ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — RSV, COVID-19, and other viruses continue to keep hospitals busy. Beds have been near or at capacity for weeks and its overwhelming healthcare workers. Pediatric beds in Maine are at 100-percent capacity. Doctors say there's no evidence the viral load is worse than usual this...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report For Thursday, November 10th
Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fishing Report……. Lake temperature is in the upper 40s. The water level is 10 inches below crest. Walleye fishing is picking up from shore early morning and later at night using live bait, jigs with live bait, or crankbaits. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crankbaits, and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
ktvo.com
Drive-Thru CWD clinic helps the Department of Conservation find deadly disease
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Hunters in Adair, Linn, Macon, Putnam, Sullivan, Chariton, Clark and Mercer counties are required to have any deer harvested tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). To help speed the process up the Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting drive-thru clinics during the opening weekend of deer...
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
iheart.com
Frigid Air Arrives In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Des Moines say cold air has settled across Iowa and will stick around for a while. Highs this weekend will remain in the low 30s, though by Sunday winds will finally diminish. Similar conditions are forecast through the upcoming week with a couple of chances for light snow.
Is It Illegal In Iowa To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?
It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa SOS Office: Gun Rights Amendment To Be Written Into Iowa Constitution
Des Moines, Iowa — We’re still in the early stages of adding it to the Iowa Constitution, but a gun rights amendment appears to have passed at this week’s election. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2010, when the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund was created.
KCCI.com
Iowa chiropractor will have license reinstated
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Iowa chiropractor will keep his license afterassault charges were dropped. Bruce Lindberg, of Ottumwa, was accused of hugging and kissing a young patient. His license was suspended during the investigation. Lindberg and the Iowa Board of Chiropractors have now reached a settlement to reinstate it.
