Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly reveals the biggest areas of growth for Jayden Daniels

By Sam Gillenwater
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Jonathan Bachman | Getty Images

Jayden Daniels has gone from a quality Pac-12 quarterback to the leader of a Top-10 LSU team in the SEC. He has grown a ton since he arrived in Baton Rouge and it has the Tigers in position to challenge for the conference crown and, potentially, the College Football Playoff. Brian Kelly says that, from the sidelines, he can see a completely new player when he watches Daniels.

Kelly discussed Daniels’ evolution during his press conference on Thursday. He said the only evidence he needs to prove his point is the two-point conversion LSU hit on to beat Alabama. Kelly says that reflects who Daniels is now, which is an improved, more sound, and more confident player.

“A lot of it is technical. We’ve talked about that it’s seeing it but a lot of this is technical too. It’s the proper footwork, being in the right position to throw the ball on time. I think the best illustration is the two-point play. He didn’t make that throw earlier in the year. He would not have made that throw,” said Kelly. “This is a combination of technically being sound, tactically understanding what’s going on, mentally being in a better position. Because he’s so much more confident…His preparation is so much better as the season has unfolded.”

As a passer, Daniels has been efficient with 1,994 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only one interception on a career-high 69.8% completion rate. He also leads LSU in rushing with 619 yards and 10 touchdowns on 131 attempts. His improvement has been most evident over the last month. The Tigers have knocked off the Tide, Florida, and Ole Miss with Daniels’ play being a big reason why.

Daniels may not be in New York for the Heisman ceremony, but that’s the least of his and Kelly’s concerns. He has his team in position to win big come December and, considering the vibe in Baton Rouge over the first six weeks of the season, it’s a major turnaround for their program as well as him as a player. He’ll need to keep the pace he’s on, though, if LSU wants to get out of Fayetteville this weekend with their fourth straight win.

