Florida State

4-star athlete Robby Washington re-affirms Miami commitment

By Peter Warren
 2 days ago
(Joseph Hastings/BamaOn3)

Miami (Fla.) Miami Palmetto four-star wide receiver Robby Washington has re-affirmed his commitment to Miami on social media Friday.

“I am a cane, nothing more to be said,” he tweeted.

The announcement comes after Pittsburg (Calif.) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada flipped his commitment to Florida, sending shockwaves throughout college football.

He is the No. 162 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Washington currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $41k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

