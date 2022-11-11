ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Community Impact Houston

Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum seeks resources, still assessing midterm elections

Clifford Tatum speaks at Harris County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum addressed the Harris County Commissioners Court during the Nov. 15 meeting to discuss Election Day issues, calling for a “revamped” communications system and additional resources. The Nov. 8 election was Tatum's first in this role.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 homeless encampments within the city located by Tomball Police, chief says in presentation

Police Chief Jeff Bert gave a presentation on homeless encampments to city council at its Nov. 7 workshop meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Ten homeless encampments were found by the Tomball Police Department either by drone or patrol officers, Police Chief Jeff Bert said during a presentation to Tomball City Council during its Nov. 7 workshop meeting.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Justice Forward to extend services to Fort Bend County specialty courts

Devon Anderson, CEO and president of Justice Forward, is joined by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton at a Nov. 14 press conference. Houston-based justice reform nonprofit Justice Forward will fund essential services for three specialty courts in Fort Bend County in support of individuals with substance abuse disorders and mental health issues, officials announced at a press conference Nov. 14.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Reform Austin

Why Were Over 10,000 Texas Midterm Absentee Ballots Rejected?

State voting law changes resulted in more than 10,000 mail-in ballots being rejected in the state’s largest counties in last Tuesday’s midterm election, roughly four percent of votes cast. That number is significantly lower than the count of rejected ballots during the spring primary season, when more than 24,000, or 12 percent, were thrown out. However, this midterm rate of rejection was more than double the number from the 2018 midterm, which occurred before changes to state voting restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston Press

Secretary of State Announces Ballot Rejection Decrease this Election

The Texas Secretary of State's Office released preliminary data Friday that indicated 10,000 ballots were rejected this election. This is a significant improvement from the 24,000 ballots that were rejected during the March primaries. Sam Taylor, a spokesman from the Secretary of State's office said rejection rates trended in the...
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE SURVEYING TO DETERMINE INTEREST IN BOND ISSUE

Bellville ISD has sent out surveys to the community regarding a new bond issue for the district. They are trying to see if it would be in favor of a $55 million bond package that includes $46.5 million for a new junior high school. The package would also include changing...
BELLVILLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Commissioners Court extends contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare

During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare through Dec. 31,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe ISD looking to fill gaps in 36 unstaffed bus driver routes

Conroe ISD is facing a shortage of bus drivers, in part due to enrollment growth exceeding projections, according to district officials. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Chris McCord said the district transports around 40,000 children, which is 2,400 more than were transported in October 2021. Enrollment in the district was 69,515 for the 2022-23 school year, not all of whom require busing, according to CISD. The district runs 382 bus routes—up from 371 last year—36 of which do not have a permanent driver, McCord said.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

