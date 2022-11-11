Read full article on original website
Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum seeks resources, still assessing midterm elections
Clifford Tatum speaks at Harris County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum addressed the Harris County Commissioners Court during the Nov. 15 meeting to discuss Election Day issues, calling for a “revamped” communications system and additional resources. The Nov. 8 election was Tatum's first in this role.
Tomball City Council amends pickleball court reservation policy
At its Nov. 7 meeting, the Tomball City Council voted 4-1 to amend its pickleball reservation policy. (Community Impact staff) In a 4-1 vote at its Nov. 7 meeting, the Tomball City Council approved an amendment to its sports courts reservation policy to limit pickleball court reservations to 11 a.m.-5 p.m Monday-Friday.
10 homeless encampments within the city located by Tomball Police, chief says in presentation
Police Chief Jeff Bert gave a presentation on homeless encampments to city council at its Nov. 7 workshop meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Ten homeless encampments were found by the Tomball Police Department either by drone or patrol officers, Police Chief Jeff Bert said during a presentation to Tomball City Council during its Nov. 7 workshop meeting.
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 Election
After the elections are over as Governor Greg Abbott won against his main challenger Beto O’Rourke, Abbott now wants to clean up a big issue in the election. In Houston, there were multiple issues as voters arrived to vote. Some waited hours as machines were down and not working described in detail here.
Kristi Baker steps down from Magnolia ISD board of trustees
Magnolia ISD President Chuck Adcox announced the resignation of Kristi Baker from the board of trustees during a school board meeting Nov. 14. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Magnolia ISD President Chuck Adcox announced the resignation of Kristi Baker from the board of trustees during a school board meeting Nov. 14. "We...
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of election in largest Texas county
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Harris County’s elections, citing "widespread problems."
Justice Forward to extend services to Fort Bend County specialty courts
Devon Anderson, CEO and president of Justice Forward, is joined by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton at a Nov. 14 press conference. Houston-based justice reform nonprofit Justice Forward will fund essential services for three specialty courts in Fort Bend County in support of individuals with substance abuse disorders and mental health issues, officials announced at a press conference Nov. 14.
Humble City Council opts to appoint new member to fill vacancy
Humble City Council members at their Nov. 10 meeting announced they would appoint a new council member in the coming months to replace outgoing Council Member Charles Cunningham until the city’s next election in May. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble City Council members at their Nov. 10 meeting announced...
Why Were Over 10,000 Texas Midterm Absentee Ballots Rejected?
State voting law changes resulted in more than 10,000 mail-in ballots being rejected in the state’s largest counties in last Tuesday’s midterm election, roughly four percent of votes cast. That number is significantly lower than the count of rejected ballots during the spring primary season, when more than 24,000, or 12 percent, were thrown out. However, this midterm rate of rejection was more than double the number from the 2018 midterm, which occurred before changes to state voting restrictions.
BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
Secretary of State Announces Ballot Rejection Decrease this Election
The Texas Secretary of State's Office released preliminary data Friday that indicated 10,000 ballots were rejected this election. This is a significant improvement from the 24,000 ballots that were rejected during the March primaries. Sam Taylor, a spokesman from the Secretary of State's office said rejection rates trended in the...
Fort Bend Economic Development Council launches entrepreneurial initiative
Rachelle Kanak, marketing and operations executive for the FBEDC, said this program will be a countywide service for startups and innovators with ideas who may not have the education or community yet to build it out. (Courtesy Pexels) In an effort to create an ecosystem of shared resources and spaces...
Conroe, Montgomery, Willis ISDs battling effects of teacher turnover
Texas teachers and school districts, including Conroe, Montgomery and Willis ISDs, are feeling the effects of the nationwide teacher shortage during the pandemic with experts citing teacher pay, students’ well-being and a lack of state support as contributing factors. An August survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association...
Lesley Briones flipped the Harris County Commissioners Court. What’s next?
The former judge reveals her biggest priorities joining the body's bulletproof 4-1 Democrat majority.
Property appraisal miscalculation leads to massive budget problem in Pearland
PEARLAND, Texas — The city of Pearland is facing a big budget problem after a miscalculation of property appraisals led them to pass a higher budget than they should have. Somehow, they said, calculations on property appraisals were inflated by more than $1 billion. When the city of Pearland...
BELLVILLE SURVEYING TO DETERMINE INTEREST IN BOND ISSUE
Bellville ISD has sent out surveys to the community regarding a new bond issue for the district. They are trying to see if it would be in favor of a $55 million bond package that includes $46.5 million for a new junior high school. The package would also include changing...
Water rate increases in West University Place to take effect Jan. 1, 2023
Water rates are slated to increase for users in the city of West University Place on Jan. 1, 2023, with new rates reflected on February bills for residents. (Staff photo/Community Impact) Water rates are slated to increase for users in the city of West University Place on Jan. 1, 2023,...
Houston ISD releases new system for parents, students to report threats, crimes
The Houston ISD Police Department announced Nov. 15 plans to introduce a new system to collect tips from students, families and community stakeholders related to criminal activity or threats on school campuses. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The Houston ISD Police Department announced Nov. 15 plans to introduce a new system to...
Montgomery County Commissioners Court extends contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare
During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare through Dec. 31,...
Conroe ISD looking to fill gaps in 36 unstaffed bus driver routes
Conroe ISD is facing a shortage of bus drivers, in part due to enrollment growth exceeding projections, according to district officials. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Chris McCord said the district transports around 40,000 children, which is 2,400 more than were transported in October 2021. Enrollment in the district was 69,515 for the 2022-23 school year, not all of whom require busing, according to CISD. The district runs 382 bus routes—up from 371 last year—36 of which do not have a permanent driver, McCord said.
