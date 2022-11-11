Elite 2025 CB Jontae Gilbert awed by offer from Georiga
Four-star 2025 cornerback Jontae Gilbert talks about his new offer from Georgia.
Four-star 2025 cornerback Jontae Gilbert talks about his new offer from Georgia.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0