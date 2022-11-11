BROOK PARK, Ohio – Former longtime Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio died Friday (Nov. 11) after battling cancer over the past several years. A beloved yet humble city representative, Burgio actively advocated for animals, and for an off-leash dog park in particular, for 15 years, ultimately collaborating with Berea and Middleburg Heights officials in establishing this year the Tri-City Bark Park on Sheldon Road in Middleburg Heights. The joint venture is part of his animal rights legacy, while the park’s advisory board, on which he served until his death, continues planning more amenities for the future enjoyment of his four-legged friends.

