Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
Is it politically incorrect to dress chimps as humans? American Greetings says yes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- American Greetings has stopped selling cards with images of chimpanzees in human costumes and poses, after a request years ago from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. We’re talking about why chimpanzees dressed in party hats is a problem on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Middleburg OKs plan for new Panera/Citizens Bank building on Bagley Rd.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – An outlot in front of a planned Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center at Engle and Bagley roads will become the location for a new multi-tenant building slated to house a Panera Bread bakery-café and a Citizens Bank. Middleburg Heights Planning Commission approved...
‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
Cleveland Public Library celebrates the opening of its Hough branch with the help of acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni
CLEVELAND, Ohio--The Cleveland Public Library’s Hough branch is opening its doors to the public. To celebrate the occasion, the library will offer the public an array of activities, a live performance from the Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, and even a few words from the world-renowned poet, activist, and educator Nikki Giovanni.
Cleveland’s “A Christmas Story” house is for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just in time for the holidays, The Christmas Story House – the very real residence that stood in for the fictional Parker home in the classic 1983 holiday film -- is for sale, along with related campus buildings. The main house is at 3159 West 11th...
2021 birth rates increased for first time since 2014 – but not in Cuyahoga County. Why? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the early days of the pandemic, women left the workforce en masse, in large part because childcare structures disintegrated. But it turns out birth rates were climbing, especially in rural areas.
Former Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio dies after lengthy cancer battle
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Former longtime Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio died Friday (Nov. 11) after battling cancer over the past several years. A beloved yet humble city representative, Burgio actively advocated for animals, and for an off-leash dog park in particular, for 15 years, ultimately collaborating with Berea and Middleburg Heights officials in establishing this year the Tri-City Bark Park on Sheldon Road in Middleburg Heights. The joint venture is part of his animal rights legacy, while the park’s advisory board, on which he served until his death, continues planning more amenities for the future enjoyment of his four-legged friends.
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
Where in Cuyahoga County did residents split their votes between political parties? The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Friday is here and we’re still talking about the election. Thankfully for Ohioans, days later we’re discussing compelling angles and analysis from crunching numbers as opposed to key races still being up for grabs. Among the interesting follows is Zachary Smith’s article examining where in Cuyahoga County voters split between Democrats and Republicans in major races. Stay warm this weekend.
Lakewood Public Library reminds members about free LinkedIn Learning access
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Providing knowledge and information to the community is a key part of the Lakewood Public Library’s mission. A key part of that effort is the library’s commitment to online learning platforms accessible at its branches or online through the use of member library cards. “At...
Richmond Heights would like developer to provide residents with Belle Oaks construction updates
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City leaders want residents to know that, while the Belle Oaks project is still proceeding, the city is not hindering the development’s progress. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine told Economic Development Director Brian Gleisser that residents regularly ask him what is happening with the mixed-use Belle Oaks Marketplace development planned for the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
cleveland19.com
‘Walls of Love’ pays it forward to Cleveland’s homeless population
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers throughout Cleveland continue to show their support towards the homeless population through the Walls of Love initiative. Holly Jackson has faced obstacles herself when it comes to homelessness and domestic violence. Today, she’s the founder of Walls of Love. The movement now turning 4...
Veterans treated to breakfast at Avon Lake’s Learwood Middle School
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Veterans and their families were invited to attend Learwood Middle School’s annual Veterans Day breakfast program today (Nov. 11). Student Council members assisted with serving breakfast, and the school’s orchestra, choir and band performed. During the program, several students read Patriot Essays. U.S. Army...
The lingering effects of unconscious parenting: Param and Elliot Srikantia
Guest columnist Param Srikantia is a professor in the Baldwin Wallace University Carmel Boyer School of Business and Elliot Srikantia is an art director in New York City. If you want to subscribe to Srikantia’s free YouTube channel or be added to his mailing list for his free webinars, you may email psrikant@bw.edu. Watch his TEDX talk at https://www.ted.com/talks/param_srikantia_why_life_sucks.
cleveland19.com
Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
Diagnosis Leads to an Unexpected Opportunity for Medina Student
MEDINA, Oho – For Cedarville junior business management student Summer Gray, a surprise medical diagnosis led to an unexpected opportunity to serve as an honorary hero for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. In October 2021, Gray started having difficulty swallowing. After a series of blood tests and doctor appointments...
Starbucks, Chipotle, Noodles & Company proposed for Nagel Crossing retail complex
Avon, Ohio - More retail is coming to Avon as Starbucks, Chipotle, and Noodles & Company (all with drive-thrus) are listed as proposed tenants at the new retail complex, Nagel Crossing off Nagel Road in front of the Residence Inn by Marriott near the Cleveland Clinic Richard E Jacobs Health Center (across from GetGo). According to information on the Goodman Real Estate Services Group website (leasing agent), Nagel Crossing features seven retail spaces, averaging approximately 2,300-square-foot each. A proposed hotel is also on the site map. For more information, go to goodmanrealestate.com, click on “Properties.”
Meet the 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland
The 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland help inspire young voices by giving their time to develop the potential of boys and transform them into great men.
A great night of good food for a good cause: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- More than 360 people supported North Royalton City Schools by attending the 10th annual Taste of North Royalton fundraiser at the St. Paul Hellenic Center in North Royalton. The event, sponsored by the North Royalton Educational Foundation and the North Royalton Stadium Foundation, has become a...
Time to celebrate the pizza! Here are our 5 favorite pizza restaurants in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pizza is a staple of life. Don’t believe us? According to The Pizza Calc, Americans consume three billion pizzas a year – an average of 46 slices – or 23 pounds – of pizza per person.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0