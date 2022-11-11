ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Virginia Tech athlete couple Jesse and Madison Hanson star in NIL ad

By Andy Wittry
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVnoe_0j7SgFdz00

Virginia Tech left guard Jesse Hanson and infielder Madison Hanson opened their doors to a production crew as the married couple teamed up for a unique advertisement through an NIL deal with K-Guard Virginia Gutters. The Virginia Tech-focused marketing agency Triumph NIL helped facilitate the partnership.

In the commercial, Jesse and Madison Hanson are in the kitchen. They play out a scene where they try to find time in their busy schedules to clean their gutters. Between their studies and playing their respective sports, they have trouble finding a time that works.

“Honey, do you think we might be able to clean the gutters on Saturday?” Madison asks Jesse in the commercial.

“I can’t. It’s game day,” he responds.

“Oh, that’s right,” Madison says. “Maybe next week?”

“Practice, film and school’s got me swamped,” Jesse says.

“Well, I would help but I have practice, weights and studies every day, too,” Madison responds.

“There’s got to be a better way,” Jesse says.

“Why don’t we call K-Guard?” Madison says.

In an NIL landscape where many partnerships and deals are marketed as being the first of their kind or unprecedented, the Hansons’ partnership might actually hold that distinction. It has a unique value proposition.

Athletes, homeowners and couples alike can likely relate to elements of the K-Guard Virginia Gutters ad.

“I’ve been anxious to add a new element to my commercial spots that would resonate in the Roanoke Valley,” K-Guard Virginia Gutters owner Ryan Boitnott said in a statement. “Jesse and Madison have local ties and made great sense to grab the attention of those in our community looking for gutter replacement this Fall.”

Triumph NIL creates partnerships for Virginia Tech athletes

Jesse and Madison Hanson are two of the 63 Virginia Tech athletes who have signed with Triumph NIL.

“Ryan [Boitnott] came to us seeking a unique solution to stimulate brand awareness and generate revenue,” Triumph NIL partner Doug Hicks said in a statement. “Jesse and Madison are talented athletes and, being married, made for a compelling storyline in the spot.”

In August, On3 named Triumph NIL one of the 20 most ambitious NIL collectives in the country. The term NIL collective is a catch-all phrase for various organizations, ranging from marketing agencies to nonprofit organizations, that help facilitate NIL opportunities for athletes.

Triumph NIL previously announced partnerships with 28 Virginia Tech football players valued at $300,000. That was part of a rollout of marketing agreements worth $500,000.

Triumph NIL has assisted with creative marketing opportunities. It was involved in co-branding Virginia Tech’s football equipment truck and standout wrestler Mekhi Lewis going to a haunted attraction before Halloween.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Virginia Tech Recruiting: What you can expect in December

When Brent Pry arrived at Virginia Tech roughly one year ago, he pounced on the recruiting trail quickly to try and identify some immediate needs and late recruiting momentum. He landed commitments from guys like Benji Gosnell, a four-star recruit, and flipped in-state commitments Brody Meadows and Keyshawn Burgos from Virginia before the December signing period. He even closed on wide receiver Xayvion Bradshaw, who was set to make his decision in February, during the Early Signing Period, and had him sign with the Hokies just before the three-day window closed.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Kingsport Times-News

No. 14 Hokies break record in rout of Spartans

BLACKSBURG — Kayana Traylor scored 17 points off the bench to lead five players in double figures and the No. 14 Virginia Tech women's basketball team broke the school record for fewest points allowed, blowing out South Carolina Upstate 79-24 on Monday night. Virginia Tech players wore #HokiesForHoos shirts...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years

ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
ROANOKE, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech

Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
thecarrollnews.com

New scorer’s table on the way

Thanks to donations from a pair of local banks, Carroll County High School will have a new scorer’s table for wrestling, volleyball and basketball games. Skyline National Bank of Hillsville and First Community Bank both made donations to the project. Carroll County Athletic Director Darrin Matthews said the scorer’s table will replace the current table, which is around two decades old.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
aarp.org

How Grayson County Is Getting Connected

This article comes out of the lessons learned and shared through the AARP Livable Communities Rural Lab, a monthly online gathering of leaders from rural and remote communities invited by AARP State Offices. Participants receive access to expert assistance and opportunities for connecting with peers nationwide. ACTIVITIES AS OF APRIL...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WSLS

FloydFest adds 10 more bands to its 2023 lineup

FLOYD, Va. – FloydFest is bringing magic to the mountains next year with several bands set to perform. The exciting news first came on Nov. 1 when organizers announced the more than 15 artists and performers expected to take the stage. Now, FloydFest is adding 10 more bands to...
FLOYD, VA
WSLS

Does it snow less than it used to? We’re crunching the numbers

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Our yearly Winter Weather Outlook comes out on Thursday. We will be releasing our preseason forecast for the winter ahead, breaking down snowfall totals zone-by-zone. As part of the special, each meteorologist (Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, Marshall Downing and...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Thanksgiving Eve dinner returns to Martinsville; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvest Youth Board has announced the return of the annual W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner. The dinner will take place on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. The dinner, forced to move to a drive-through format the last two years because of the pandemic, will again welcome individuals for a hot meal in-person this year.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Barbara Ann Patterson

Age 71 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born April 14, 1951 in Radford, Virginia she was the daughter of the late James Lloyd Patterson & Ethel Pearl Dixon Patterson. Barbara dedicated her life to working with youth and children in the school...
PULASKI, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Lake Christian Ministries given 147 coats, $1,000

The Ladies’ Auxiliary of SML Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4344 recently collected and donated 147 new and gently used winter coats to Lake Christian Ministries in Moneta. These coats will be distributed to adults and children in need in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties. In addition to these coats, the Auxiliary also raised and donated $1,000 to the Franklin County Warming Shelter located at Redwood United Methodist Church.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Impractical Joker announces show in Roanoke

Best known for the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers”, Joe Gatto is coming to the Berglund Center for a night of comedy. The well-known comedian, actor, and producer is a founding member of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe “who has toured with live comedy shows to sold-out crowds across the world.” Tickets for the April 13th show go on sale Friday.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
ROANOKE, VA
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday November 13, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-141200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- 448 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSET

Traffic Alert: Changes coming for Martinsville drivers

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Changes are coming for Martinsville drivers. According to a spokesperson for the city, the intersection of Brown and Cleveland Street will be converted to a Four-Way Stop on November 21. They will bag the existing lights for two months, and if there are no issues,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Montgomery Co. Public Schools adding full-time bus driver jobs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Montgomery County Public Schools is adding full-time positions for bus drivers to help fill current vacancies. Instead of being a 4.25-hour job, it’s now a 6.5-hour full-time job, and the position provides health insurance through the school district. MCPS is also offering a $2,000...
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
84K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy