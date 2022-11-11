Read full article on original website
First 'Yellowstone: 1923' Images Show Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren as a New Generation of Duttons
The newest generation of Duttons is finally revealed with new images from the Yellowstone prequel 1923. Vanity Fair released the first look at the latest Taylor Sheridan series, and it highlights Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the newest stars of the director's Sheridanverse. Donning period-appropriate attire, the pair are dressed to the nines for their new role as stalwarts of the Dutton clan as they navigate all the troubles of Prohibition-era America.
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
'Our Universe' Trailer: Morgan Freeman Narrates a Dazzling Nature Docuseries for Netflix
Netflix has had some pretty famous voices narrating their nature documentaries over the past few years. From the soothing vocal stylings of big names including Richard Attenborough (Our Planet) to former President Barack Obama (Our Great National Parks), the streamer has consistently pulled out all the stops for their audiences. In a trailer for their upcoming Our Universe, Netflix has brought the biggest voice of them all — Morgan Freeman — to narrate the tale of how our planet came to be and how the creatures living on it have shaped its past, present, and future.
Duffer Brothers Say ‘Stranger Things’ Final Season Pitch Made Netflix Execs Cry
“Stranger Things” is set to end with its highly anticipated final season. And while creators Matt and Ross Duffer remain tight-lipped about how their hit science-fiction TV show will conclude, they have promised an emotional conclusion to the show. “[For] two hours, we pitched the full season to Netflix. We did get our executives to cry, which I thought was a good sign,” Matt Duffer said during a Netflix SAG FYC event on Sunday. “The only other time I’ve seen them cry is like, budget meetings.” The Duffer brothers spoke about the final season of their blockbuster streaming series at the Tudum...
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
‘Cheers’ Star Shelley Long Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Rare Photo
Fans of actress Shelley Long were treated to some rare photos of her and, well, she does not look like her character from Cheers. On that show, Long played Diane Chambers opposite Ted Danson. Long even had a solid turn on the Ed O’Neill-Sofia Vergara sitcom Modern Family. Yet those roles offered up one view of Long. These latest photos offer quite a different look at the actress.
Kelsey Grammer remembers John Mahoney as a 'man of merit,' previews how 'Frasier' will address his loss
Actor Kelsey Grammer remembers his late friend and former "Frasier" co-star John Mahoney, who died in 2018, and reveals how the new show will address his passing.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Stormed off the Set, but James Arness Was the Only Person to Change Things Around
Tensions occasionally ran high on the 'Gunsmoke' set, which is exactly why actor Amanda Blake stormed off the set. However, James Arness is who provided much-needed positive energy.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders
There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Musician Mike Schank, best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film “American Movie,” has died, according to a close friend. He was 53. Jackie Bogenberger said Schank had been battling cancer in recent months and died on Thursday. “It spread quickly everywhere throughout his body in a matter of weeks, touching almost everything except his brain,” Bogenberger said. “He did some chemo and radiation. One of the last things Mike said to me was, ‘Hey Jackie, I feel really bad for children who have cancer. They should never have to.’” “American Movie” won best documentary at the Sundance Film Festival and became a cult favorite over the years. It gave Schank several opportunities, including a role in the 2001 film “Storytelling” and a voice cameo as himself on the animated sitcom “Family Guy.”
Who Is Rashid, Actually, in 'Interview with the Vampire'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has rightfully been lauded since its debut this past month. The TV series by creator Rolin Jones features the relationship between two vampires Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) in New Orleans. There’s much that’s been said about the show already; however, the final episode of Season 1 adds an interesting new wrinkle to this adaptation by revealing the true identity of Rashid (Assad Zaman).
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Richard Hammond Joins Most Hated Top Gear Presenter In Bid To Promote New Show
Richard Hammond has joined Chris Evans on his Breakfast Show to promote his latest series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop. Evans had a very short stint on Top Gear after Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Hammond’s dramatic exit. Evans presented the show alongside Matt Le Blanc but left after just one series after a poor reception and rumoured breakdown of working relationship with his co-host.
Martin Short, David Alan Grier join 'Beauty and the Beast' special
Martin Short will play Lumière and David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth in the animated and live-action blended ABC special, "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration."
How One Found Footage Film Fooled a Generation a Decade Before 'The Blair Witch Project'
It has always been important for found-footage movies to reinvent themselves. Since the subgenre’s popularity skyrocketed with The Blair Witch Project in 1999, there have been countless movies which have stuck painfully close to the formula and critics have flagged this as a problem. Often, movies that put a different spin on that formula have been more positively received. Recently, there have been shake-ups with movies like The Medium and Incantation which have both been widely acclaimed, as well as Zachary Donohue’s new series The Unknowable incorporating a style of found-footage in excellently inventive ways. One of the subgenre’s most effective additions actually came before The Blair Witch Project. In 1989 – ten years before its release – a movie called The McPherson Tape (aka UFO Abduction) was written, produced and directed by Dean Alioto. Alioto made the film with no budget and no professional actors. The result was a grainy but effective horror home video which shows a family gathering descend into an unimaginable nightmare when a UFO crashes near the house.
