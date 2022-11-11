ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee vs. Missouri: How to watch, stream, listen

By Grant Ramey
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5T0o_0j7Sfleu00
The 'VOLS' letters stand at the top of Neyland Stadium in the southeast and southwest corners of the stadium (Getty).

It’s Senior Day at Neyland Stadium Saturday, when No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) hosts Missouri (4-5, 2-4) for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff in Knoxville. The game will be televised by CBS, the first in a SEC doubleheader on the network.

Seniors will be honored on the field before the game, including quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Cedric Tillman. The Vols are looking to finish with a perfect 7-0 record at home this season. A Tennessee team has not finished undefeated at home since 2007.

Tennessee Football: How to watch, stream and listen

Kickoff Time: Noon ET, Saturday

Location: Neyland Stadium (101,915)

TV: CBS (Tom McCarthy– Play by Play, Rick Neuheisel – Color Commentator, Sherree Burress– Sideline Reporter)

Streaming: Paramount Plus

Radio: WIVK-FM 107.7 and WNML-FM 99.1 in Knoxville. The Vol Network radio broadcast (Bob Kesling – play-by-play – Pat Ryan, analyst – Brent Hubbs, analyst – Jayson Swain sideline) can be heard on local affiliates across the state of Tennessee. SiriusXM Channel 138 or Channel 191. SiriusXM App Channel 962.

DIFFERENT MIZZOU?

Tennessee is 13-5 over its last 18 games, dating back to an explosive 62-24 win at Missouri last season. Hendon Hooker threw for three touchdowns and the Vols rushed for 458 yards and three more scores as a team in the demolition of the Tigers at Faurot Field.

Missouri’s defense is much improved under first-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker, though. The Tigers are third in the SEC in scoring defense, giving up just 19.6 points per game. They finished 13th in the league last year, giving up 33.8 points per game.

“They’re much improved on the defensive side of the football,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said on Thursday. “You look at them statistically, you look how the games have played out, the last two thirds of the season, the video you see. It’s a group, I’m talking about their (defensive) unit, that continues to get better and more comfortable in Year 1 with a new defensive coordinator.”

Heupel also said on Thursday that running back Jabari Small, who left last week’s 27-13 loss at Georgia with an injury early in the game, will “be ready to go” against Missouri.

“Jabari has been with us all week,” he said, “and he’ll be ready to go.”

TENNESSEE-MISSOURI: SERIES HISTORY

Tennessee and Missouri have split their 10 games since the Tigers joined the SEC before the 2012 season. Mizzou won five of the first seven while the Vols have won the last three straight.

The Vols opened as a 20-point favorite against Missouri on Sunday. Mizzou was a 2.5-point home favorite last year, while Tennessee went on to win by 38. It was a 35-12 win for the Vols in Knoxville in 2020, when Tennessee was a 10-point favorite.

Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 in over/under in the 10 games against Missouri.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinapanorama.com

How Mizzou football's much-improved defense crumbled at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are no mulligans in college football, but Missouri’s defense would probably like to request one after Saturday’s meltdown at Neyland Stadium. The Southeastern Conference’s most-improved defense looked overmatched and overwhelmed against No. 5 Tennessee’s blistering attack, hardly resembling the unit that kept the Tigers competitive in every Southeastern Conference game this fall. But not Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

A Josh Heupel quote from this past summer is making the rounds again after the way Tennessee beat Missouri

There’s a great Josh Heupel quote from back in the summer that’s making the rounds again after the Tennessee Vols‘ 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. With the game already decided, and less than a minute remaining on the clock, Heupel chose to continue running his offense. And the Vols put 7 more points on the board via a two-yard touchdown run from running back Dylan Sampson.
COLUMBIA, MO
wvlt.tv

Record setting performance sends Vols to 9-1 on the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a win today, Tennessee would complete its first undefeated season at home since it went 7-0 at Neyland Stadium back in 2007. The Vols are 6-0 on Rocky Top this season, having outscored their opponents 321-128 in those games. The Big Orange have won eight in a row inside Neyland dating back to last season, representing their longest home winning streak since posting nine straight victories from 2006-08.
KNOXVILLE, TN
mutigers.com

Football Drops Game At No. 5 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After the Missouri Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) closed to within 28-24 on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brady Cook to Dominic Lovett early in the second half, the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) hit the Tigers with three quick touchdown drives and cruised to a 66-24 victory before a sellout crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 injured in Alcoa shooting, police say

The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass. No. 5 Tennessee looks for rebound win in last home game. The Vols are looking to make up for their first season loss last week by facing Missouri. Transitioning to Rocky Top: Veterans supported from field...
ALCOA, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

How you can help UT break a world record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To honor 30 years of recycling at the University of Tennessee, Eastman and the university are hoping to break a world record. On Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Vols play Missouri at Neyland stadium, they want everyone to recycle everything they can. “We are challenging everyone...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man shot, killed by police at crime scene

UT student reunites with family during final home game of the season. Alexandra Gooden, a freshman at the University of Tennessee, reunited with her family from Indianapolis outside Neyland Stadium. Vol Walk ahead of Tennessee-Missouri game. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST. |. Vol Walk ahead of Tennessee-Missouri...
KNOXVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $3.299M Breathtaking Modern Home is a Shining Example of Their Distinctive Design and Attention to Detail in Nashville, TN

The Home in Nashville checks all the boxes with a heated salt water pool, main level primary and guest suites, now available for sale. This home located at 226 Brook Hollow Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Christie Bradley – The Wilson Group Real Estate Services – (Phone: (615-481-0970) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
83K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy