Tennessee vs. Missouri: How to watch, stream, listen

The 'VOLS' letters stand at the top of Neyland Stadium in the southeast and southwest corners of the stadium (Getty).

It’s Senior Day at Neyland Stadium Saturday, when No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) hosts Missouri (4-5, 2-4) for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff in Knoxville. The game will be televised by CBS, the first in a SEC doubleheader on the network.

Seniors will be honored on the field before the game, including quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Cedric Tillman. The Vols are looking to finish with a perfect 7-0 record at home this season. A Tennessee team has not finished undefeated at home since 2007.

Tennessee Football: How to watch, stream and listen

Kickoff Time: Noon ET, Saturday

Location: Neyland Stadium (101,915)

TV: CBS (Tom McCarthy– Play by Play, Rick Neuheisel – Color Commentator, Sherree Burress– Sideline Reporter)

Streaming: Paramount Plus

Radio: WIVK-FM 107.7 and WNML-FM 99.1 in Knoxville. The Vol Network radio broadcast (Bob Kesling – play-by-play – Pat Ryan, analyst – Brent Hubbs, analyst – Jayson Swain sideline) can be heard on local affiliates across the state of Tennessee. SiriusXM Channel 138 or Channel 191. SiriusXM App Channel 962.

DIFFERENT MIZZOU?

Tennessee is 13-5 over its last 18 games, dating back to an explosive 62-24 win at Missouri last season. Hendon Hooker threw for three touchdowns and the Vols rushed for 458 yards and three more scores as a team in the demolition of the Tigers at Faurot Field.

Missouri’s defense is much improved under first-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker, though. The Tigers are third in the SEC in scoring defense, giving up just 19.6 points per game. They finished 13th in the league last year, giving up 33.8 points per game.

“They’re much improved on the defensive side of the football,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said on Thursday. “You look at them statistically, you look how the games have played out, the last two thirds of the season, the video you see. It’s a group, I’m talking about their (defensive) unit, that continues to get better and more comfortable in Year 1 with a new defensive coordinator.”

Heupel also said on Thursday that running back Jabari Small, who left last week’s 27-13 loss at Georgia with an injury early in the game, will “be ready to go” against Missouri.

“Jabari has been with us all week,” he said, “and he’ll be ready to go.”

TENNESSEE-MISSOURI: SERIES HISTORY

Tennessee and Missouri have split their 10 games since the Tigers joined the SEC before the 2012 season. Mizzou won five of the first seven while the Vols have won the last three straight.

The Vols opened as a 20-point favorite against Missouri on Sunday. Mizzou was a 2.5-point home favorite last year, while Tennessee went on to win by 38. It was a 35-12 win for the Vols in Knoxville in 2020, when Tennessee was a 10-point favorite.

Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 in over/under in the 10 games against Missouri.