Louisville, KY

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before the Louisville men's basketball program heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, they have one more game left in their three-game home stand to start the 2022-23 season, and it will come against Appalachian State. The Cardinals are off to an inauspicious 0-2 start to the...
Sources: Clemson’s Leading Tackler Out vs. Louisville

View the original article to see embedded media. No. 10 Clemson will be without its leading tackler against a Louisville offense that's averaging 30 points per game. Through multiple sources, All Clemson has learned that starting linebacker Trenton Simpson will miss today's 3:30 p.m. game for the Tigers against the Cardinals for undisclosed reasons.
Ohio State vs. Maryland picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Big Ten East rivals face off this weekend as Maryland welcomes Ohio State in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday. Maryland's usually productive offense ground to a halt the last two weeks, scoring 10 combined points in consecutive losses to Wisconsin and Penn State, and the Terrapins come into this week at 6-4 overall and 3-4 in Big Ten play.
Ohio State’s Henderson Unavailable, Jones Game-Time Decision Vs. Indiana

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among the 11 players unavailable for Saturday’s game against Indiana (12 p.m. on FOX), while offensive tackle Dawand Jones is one of three players who are considered game-time decisions. This marks the second game in a row...
