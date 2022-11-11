Auburn Live Recruiting Show: Big weekend on tap for Auburn, latest on several top targets

Auburn football recruiting podcast: Today’s episode of Auburn Live’s recruiting podcast features the AuburnLiveOn3 recruiting team of Jeffrey Lee, Keith Niebuhr and Cole Pinkston, plus message board insider/fan correspondent “Jhead”.

We discuss a huge recruiting weekend in Auburn, including six official visitors and dozens of four- and five-star recruits expected to be on campus for unofficial visits.

Running Visitors List: Auburn vs. Texas A&M

Auburn on Saturday will play Texas A&M in front of a sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Several top recruits from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes will be there to see it.

Auburn is set to have six recruits on campus for official visits and dozens of recruits on unofficial visits. At least 10 four- or five-star recruits are expected to visit, and that’s just from the 2023 class.

The 2024 expected list of visitors is loaded with star power, including Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) five-star wide receiver teammates Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader, both top-10 overall recruits in the country.

Latest on AU basketball recruiting

The first two days of basketball’s early signing period came and went without the Tigers commitment Aden Holloway signing a National Letter of Intent (NLI).

Understandably, some fans are concerned. Auburn coaches, however, are not.

