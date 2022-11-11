Read full article on original website
Related
Bears' Justin Fields Has More Rushing Yards Than Three NFL Teams
Justin Fields has more rushing yards than three NFL teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is a machine on the ground. He has more rushing yards this season than three NFL teams – the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Draft Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to Replace Ezekiel Elliott in NFL Mock
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys long ago constructed Ezekiel Elliott’s hefty contract with an escape hatch that is available in the spring of 2023. And, it just so happens, the best running back in college football is available in the spring of 2023 as well. In this 2023 NFL...
Tennessee Titans ride menacing pass rush to thwart Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
The Tennessee Titans showed off a dominant pass rush and benefitted from the return of QB Ryan Tannehill in a win over the Denver Broncos Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
Target cashier, Walmart stocker, paperboy: Patriots reveal jobs before NFL stardom
FOXBORO, Mass. — For a 24-year-old professional athlete on the precipice of stardom, muscular and powerful at six-foot flat and 227 pounds, naturally this confession tumbles slowly out of Rhamondre Stevenson’s mouth. Stevenson may not fear getting buried at the bottom of a pile of tacklers or a...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders QB Derek Carr Emotional, Frustrated After Week 10 Loss
Pain, frustration and disappointment were shown in the eyes of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr when he addressed the media following his team's 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. As pleasant is the feeling of hard work paying off, it hurts just as much when it doesn't.
Tri-City Herald
Jeff Okudah Bust Talk Is Now Officially Over
Early in his NFL career, Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has endured injuries, upheaval of the team's coaching staff and a grueling rehabilitation process in order to comeback from a torn Achilles. Now in this third season, the 23-year-old defensive back has made plays and been an integral part of...
NFL Week 10 late games tracker: Kyler Murray, Ezekiel Elliott, Matthew Stafford all inactive
The NFL's Week 10 late game slate is rife with notable inactives. Ezekiel Elliott won't play as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Green Bay Packers, while neither Kyler Murray nor Matthew Stafford will start for the Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams, respectively, in their NFC West clash. The big...
Early 2023 NFL Draft needs for New England Patriots
It’s never too early to begin talking about the 2023 NFL Draft in April. What are some early positional needs for the Patriots? It’s clear that New England has a few spots on their roster that could use a bit of love. Bill Belichick may undertake yet another draft as the de facto General Manager.
Tri-City Herald
Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Tri-City Herald
How Are They Doing It? Georgia’s Defense Continues to Stack Insane Performances
"For the third week, we've had no overlap in our calls. We went Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State. I don't want to minimize what our team is doing right now in terms of commitment to practice, toughness, and doing things the right way." Zero overlap. Those were Kirby Smart's words Saturday...
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Week 10: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders
Both mired in disappointing seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts both are in need of a win as they get ready to face off on Sunday. CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the linkhere.
Yardbarker
'Manly' Tony Pollard or Ezekiel Elliott? Tyron Smith FIRST LOOK: Cowboys at Packers News
NOV 11 ZEKE AND/OR TONY? Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday continues to maintain that he expects Ezekiel Elliott (knee) to play Sunday at Green Bay:. “I do,'' Jones tells 105.3 The Fan. "Everything I’ve seen, I watched him yesterday, I think he’s on go.”. There is reason...
Tri-City Herald
‘Unforgettable’: Seahawks wowed by, marvel at Germany crowd during loss to Buccaneers
Let’s be clear: Charles Cross knows wild, loud, fun crowds. He played in front of college cathedrals packed with fans in the rabid Southeastern Conference. But he and the Seahawks, to a man, said Sunday they’ve never played, coached or seen a crowd like the unforgettable spectacle of football celebration inside Allianz Stadium in Munich for the first-ever real NFL game in Germany.
4 Tennessee Titans defensive starters, including Jeffery Simmons, out vs Denver Broncos
Five defensive players, including four starters, will not be available for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) will not have defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, safety Amani Hooker or defensive back Josh Thompson available when they battle the Broncos (3-5) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS), per an announcement from coach Mike Vrabel. ...
WWL-TV
Saints Final Injury Report: 5 starters out, including 2 offensive linemen
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints will be without five starters and could be missing four more as they head into a make or break Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Saints will be without running back Mark Ingram (knee), defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), linebacker...
2023 NFL Draft: What Are Falcons' Biggest Needs?
As the Atlanta Falcons enter a mini-bye week, their team needs have begun to emerge. Here's a breakdown of what positions the Falcons may place a priority on during the offseason.
Pinnacle Penix Moment Propels Huskies' Amazing Autzen Awakening
The UW quarterback outshined his counterpart Bo Nix.
Tri-City Herald
Josh McDaniels on Raiders’ Decision to Place Waller/Renfrow on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without two of their receiving threats in tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Sunday. Both placers were placed on the injured reserve list on Thursday, with Waller declared to miss at least four weeks. "I think they tried hard to...
Comments / 0