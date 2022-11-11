Clemson vs. South Carolina: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom

CLEMSON, SC - FEBRUARY 02: Clemson forward PJ Hall (24) (center) celebrates with teammates after the victory of a college basketball game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers on February 2, 2022, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Palmetto State pride will be on the line Friday evening when Clemson and South Carolina get together on the hardwood. Both teams are 1-0 following walkover opening opponents and would love to pick up a rivalry win — and an early non-conference victory. Check out how to watch and who the various advanced analytics favor.

How to watch South Carolina vs. Clemson

Tipoff: 7 p.m. EST

Location: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

Channel: SEC Network+ or ESPN+ (streaming only)

Vegas odds

After opening at 1.5 point favorites, Clemson has moved to a 3.5 point favorite, per Vegas Insider. The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: South Carolina

Predicted point differential: 1.5

Win probability: 55.8%

Matchup quality: 75.5

The ESPN BPI (Basketball Power Index) slightly favors the Gamecocks, though that could mostly be a vestige of playing at home. Regardless, it’s one of the higher-rated matchups of the night — only six games had a higher matchup score.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: South Carolina 70, Clemson 69

Win probability: 52%

Between betting lines, the BPI and KenPom — yet another advanced analytical breakdown of college hoops — outside observers seem to think this game will be close.

While South Carolina and new head coach Lamont Paris might have the highest profile player in this game — true freshman and former top recruit GG Jackson — Clemson might have the best player, if he can take the court. Star forward PJ Hall had an offseason surgery and missed the opener against The Citadel, but could make his season debut on Friday evening. If Hall does play, it would be a massive boost to Clemson.

The Tigers have owned the matchup in recent memory, winning four of the past five matchups. The two teams did not play in 2020 because of Covid.