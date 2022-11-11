Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 deal might cover six new movies and shows with Spider-Man

After the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony is dying to make more Spider-Man movies. That includes Tom Holland’s Peter Parker variant and the MCU’s Spider-Man 4 sequel. Sony and Marvel confirmed that more movies with Holland are in the works without disclosing additional details.

More recently, we heard Sony and Disney are negotiating a new MCU deal for Spider-Man, so a release date for Spider-Man 4 might soon be revealed. Thanks to other leaks, we already think we know what that release date might be.

Now, a new round of rumors is making waves, with claims that Tom Holland’s deal might cover a new trilogy along with three other appearances beyond MCU Spider-Man movies.

Why Spider-Man 4 will start a new trilogy

Any movie with Spider-Man sells well, especially ones with Tom Holland. That’s because the MCU turned Spidey into a bigger attraction than Sony could have dreamed of. No Way Home was so spectacularly successful because of the many years of storytelling and character-building that Marvel did.

With that in mind, there’s no question we’ll have a Spider-Man 4 adventure in the MCU. Even without Tom Holland attached, Sony and Marvel would reboot the franchise. Both studios love making money from superhero flicks.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray announcement: The Spidey meme recreation. Image source: Sony

But Tom Holland will definitely return to the role of Spider-Man 4, which will surely net him a lucrative deal. Also, for the reasons above, this can’t be just a one-off. We’re most certainly looking at a new trilogy.

Let’s remember how No Way Home ended. Sony and Marvel made it so they could soft-reboot the story without changing the titular hero. The entire universe has forgotten who Peter is, including his friends. He also lost access to Stark technology right after his last living relative was killed.

Just like that, Sony and Marvel are free to tell a story that can have virtually no ties to the previous ones.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 deal

John Rocha and Jeff Sneider discussed Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man deal on the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast.

While this is an unconfirmed rumor, the two believe Tom Holland will get six appearances in the MCU, starting with Spider-Man 4. Three will reportedly be new MCU Spider-Man movies. That’s the trilogy.

Then we have three other MCU adventures for Holland’s Spidey. The two that make the most sense are the upcoming Avengers movies — The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Rocha and Sneider also talked about Holland appearing on the upcoming Daredevil show on Disney Plus. But it’s still unclear whether Sony and Marvel would have Spider-Man appear on a streaming show rather than in theaters.

Separately, a different leaker said Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 deal isn’t done. But it’s certainly coming.

As a reminder, Tom Holland still has to appear in one MCU movie after No Way Home. That’s part of the current Sony-Disney deal, something that Sony confirmed around the No Way Home premiere. We just don’t know what it is.

You can watch the full podcast episode that talks about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 deal below. The Spider-Man segment starts around the 10:28 minute mark.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.