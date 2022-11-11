Democrats stick with Shekarchi and Ruggerio to lead General Assembly

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island lawmakers will begin next year with familiar faces leading the General Assembly after Democrats, who maintained large majorities in Tuesday's elections, voted to again nominate K. Joseph Shekarchi House speaker and Dominick Ruggerio Senate president.

No one ran against either leader in their respective chamber, although three representatives abstained from the speaker vote and one the Senate president vote.

In the Senate, Ruggerio will have a new second in command, Sen. Ryan Pearson of Cumberland, whom the caucus unanimously elected majority leader. He replaces Sen. Michael McCaffrey of Warwick, who surprised colleagues earlier in the year by deciding not to run for reelection.

"I am excited to serve as the first millennial Senate Majority Leader where another generation begins to step up to the plate to lead our state," Pearson, 34, told the caucus according to a copy of his prepared remarks. "Coupled with the wisdom and experience we have in the room from many members who have long served this state, the Senate is uniquely positioned to deliver results for Rhode Islanders."

While the House caucus at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick was open to the press, Senate Democrats met behind closed doors at the Providence Marriott.

"Well, some people get a little dramatic, let's put it that way," Ruggerio told reporters after the caucus. "I think people are more comfortable. They can get up, say what they want. They don't have to worry about the press or what they're saying, and I prefer that."

The only Democrat of the 33-member caucus who did not vote for Ruggerio was Sen. Sam Bell of Providence, a progressive who has had pointed disagreements with Senate leadership over the years.

"The fact that it’s behind closed doors is a sign of backsliding on open government," Bell wrote in a message after the vote.

In the House caucus, 60 Democrats voted to nominate Shekarchi speaker and again elect Rep. Christopher Blazejewski majority leader.

Rep. David Morales, D-Providence, and freshly elected but yet-to-be-sworn-in Representatives Enrigue Sanchez of Providence and Jennifer Stewart of Pawtucket abstained.

House Republicans also caucused Thursday and elected Rep. Michael Chippendale of Foster as minority leader and David Place of Burrillville as minority whip.

Tuesday's election positioned nine GOP representatives to be sworn in at the start of January, down from 10. There is now one independent – Jon Brien of Woonsocket.

“As the recessionary trends continue to deepen, it will become more important than ever for the General Assembly to legislate responsibly and to be a prudent steward of the public treasury," Chippendale said in a news release.

Pearson after the vote said his top priority is to work on education, starting with changes to the formula that determines how much money local school districts get from the state.

"There's likely gonna be needs for funding – funding for extra time in the school day, extra time in the year, after-school supports," Pearson said.

Pearson said he supports allowing state employee health insurance plans and Medicaid to cover abortion.

Ruggerio said he has to see in "what form" legislation on public-plan abortion coverage is proposed and the specifics before taking a position on the issue.

Ruggerio said he remains opposed to raising the state's income tax rate, even after Massachusetts voters Tuesday approved a 4% "millionaires tax."

"I want those people who were getting whacked in Massachusetts to come and move here. That's what I would like," he said. "I remember when we did something with the income tax and some of the high wage earners in this state moved out, and that could be crippling and devastating."

Although he avoided going into detail on most policy issues so soon after the election, Ruggerio did say he is looking at one change in state gambling law to help increase the state's sports betting profits.

Currently, the law does not allow bets placed on Rhode Island-based college teams. Ruggerio said he wants to permit gambling on Rhode Island teams, such as Providence College and URI, when they are participating in a tournament with more than four teams, such as the NCAA basketball tournament, something that is allowed in Massachusetts.

