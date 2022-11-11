WATCH: Auburn players react to unveiling of new $92 million football complex

Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

In August of 2021, Auburn dedicated a $92 million football performance center. A 12-acre facility, just over a year later, it’s ready for use for the current Auburn Tigers football team. It is expected to help Auburn recruit players prepare for games and develop, as well as recruit new talent, in a new era of Auburn football.

Then athletic director Allen Greene described it as the “gold standard.”

You can watch Auburn unveil its new $92 million football complex, here:

The video, which comes in at just under 90 seconds, shows several Auburn football players experiencing the facilities for the first time. Among the highlights of the tour through the facilities are the locker room, practice field, film room, and pools.

No shying away from just how amazing these facilities are, Auburn captioned the video. “Equipping our athletes with THE BEST FACILITY in college football.”

John Cohen on improving Auburn’s facilities

The plans for this new football complex were made well before new AD John Cohen set foot on Auburn’s campus. In fact, the facility was unveiled less than a week after his introductory press conference, so you can hardly credit him for it. However, Cohen still wants to improve the facilities at Auburn.

Cohen explained his thoughts during his introductory press conference.

“I’ve spent a lot of time early on listening. I think that’s one of the things about being a little more advanced in my career. You know 20 years ago, I would have done a lot less listening and a lot more telling or talking,” Cohen said.

“I’m going to walk around these great facilities that we have and we’re going to do the very best we can to make them elite. We already have elite facilities here at Auburn University, but there’s always improvements. You’ve heard this expression no doubt about the arms race in the Southeastern Conference. We’re always going to have great facilities but that means we have to keep up and we have to keep competing in that space. So, we will always work on that.”