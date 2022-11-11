Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store
PROSPECT BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm. According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m. Police...
wbut.com
Prospect Corner Store Robbed At Gunpoint
Police are asking for help after an armed robbery that happened yesterday evening at the Prospect Corner Store. According to police, an unknown person entered the store around 6:45 brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The person was wearing black sweatpants with red writing, black tennis...
Car accident in Mercer County injures several people
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- An early morning car accident in Mercer County has reportedly injured several people. Police are investigating the scene and say it's pretty early in the investigation to determine precisely what happened. Multiple police units are investigating what led to this early Sunday morning crash. The crash was so significant, traffic lights and trees were knocked over. The city is on the scene Sunday morning removing the branches and clearing the roads. The area between South Stockton Street and Armory Drive remains blocked off. Meanwhile, sources tell CBS3 this crash, involving multiple cars, happened just around 2 a.m. on East State Street. Six to eight people were injured. CBS3 is still waiting to learn about any potential fatalities, the ages of the victims and the extent of injuries.
Pittsburgh man dies after exchange of gunfire with officers
A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend, authorities said.
Women arrested for allegedly stealing perfume worth over $22,900 from Pittsburgh-area mall
Two women were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing perfume worth more than $22,900 from a mall. Stephanie Hopkins, of Pittsburgh, and De Siree Riley, of McKees Rocks, were taken into custody after allegedly taking 76 bottles of perfume from Nordstrom at Ross Park Mall. Ross Township police were called around...
WFMJ.com
Calcutta Fire Department hosts Fill-A-Truck event at East Liverpool Walmart
The Calcutta Fire Department is currently hosting a "Fill-A-Truck" event at the East Liverpool Walmart. The event started at noon on Saturday and will continue until 4:00 p.m. The fire department is collecting Thanksgiving supplies to provide for families in need within St. Clair Township. The department is putting together...
Police: Local store robbed at gunpoint
There is a large police presence at the Family Dollar on Market Street in Boardman.
Family says off-duty Center Township officer killed Good Samaritan helping stranger
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The family of Kenneth Vinyard is demanding justice. They say an off-duty police officer caused his death while he was helping a shooting victim at the Monaca Walmart. The preliminary autopsy report is in and attorney Joel Sansone says it looks very clearly like Kenneth Vinyard's death was caused by the actions of the off-duty police officer. Sansone has enlisted the services of Dr. Cyril Wecht to perform a secondary autopsy. The report is expected soon.In the meantime, Vinyard's family just arrived in town from Georgia to plan his funeral."Never going to be the same without him," said...
Man dead after rollover crash in Armstrong County
NORTH APOLLO BOROUGH, Pa. — A man is dead after a rollover crash in Armstrong County. The Armstrong County Coroner said the man lost control of a 1989 Ford Mustang while traveling on Hickory Nut Road in North Apollo Borough. Officials believe the crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Glade Mill Road west of Kennedy Lane in Clinton Township on Nov. 10 at around 4:19 p.m. Police said 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., from Wampum,...
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud Apprehended After Giving Written Statement Under False Name
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police have apprehended a local woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. Court documents indicate 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:
wtae.com
Shooting in Verona likely related to car crash in Penn Hills
VERONA, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Verona that is likely connected to a car crash that happened in Penn Hills on Thursday night. Watch the report in the video above. The incident happened a little before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Allegheny...
WYTV.com
Fire department to start accepting toy donations
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Glenmoor Volunteer Fire Department will start accepting toy donations this Thursday. Just go to their fire station on Annesley Road. The donations will be accepted each Thursday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. If that time doesn’t work for you, you can schedule a...
Festive craft show happening in Austintown
A festive event happening in Austintown Sunday. It's the Holiday Market and Craft Show.
Taco Bell manager arrested for shooting death of employee at nearby Pa. business
An arrest has been made following a shooting in Allegheny County that left one man dead. The shooting took place on Nov. 9 in Scott Township, where authorities reported that a man followed another into a Northwestern Mutual building and shot him in the lobby. The shooting led to the lockdown of nearby businesses and schools, closures of roads and a heavy police response.
Woman runs to church to escape man in Warren: Report
Officers were called to a church on the 1500 block of Main Street in Warren around 11 a.m.
explore venango
Franklin’s ‘Big Lots’ Shopping Center Up on the Auction Block
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Just a week after an auction ended signaling the sale of Cranberry Mall to Dundas Real Estate Investment, another commercial property in the area is up for auction. This time it’s the Franklin Commons retail center on Allegheny Boulevard. The Ten-X listing states the...
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Pa. police officers assigned to funeral where shooting occurred never showed up: report
Two police officers who were supposed to guard a funeral where gunmen opened fire last month are now facing disciplinary action, according to a story from WPXI. Six people were injured on Oct. 28 when gunfire erupted outside of a service in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Brighton Heights for John James Hornezes Jr., who had been shot and killed about two weeks before.
Penn Hills residents feeling unsafe as road dumping continues
PENN HILLS — Residents on School Street in Penn Hills say they’re sick of all the garbage littered all over the sides of the street. The garbage includes shopping carts, hundreds of cans, a trailer, an old desk, chairs and a bedframe. “You about name it, we’ve seen...
Comments / 0