An Idaho college town remains on edge on Wednesday as the killer or killers who stabbed four students to death in a brutal “targeted” attack is still at large three days on from the slayings.The bodies of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, at around midday on Sunday. Just hours earlier, one of the group had shared smiling photos of the four friends on her Instagram page.The victims died of stab wounds from an “edged weapon such as a...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 23 MINUTES AGO