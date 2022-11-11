The evidence is piling up that, well, this Lakers team isn't just bad. It's approaching certifiably terrible status. After falling to the Sacramento Kings in a hard-fought 120-114 home loss, yours Los Angeles Lakers are now tied with the baby Houston Rockets for the worst record in the NBA at 2-10, having played most of those games with its two best players, LeBron James (who's already sitting games with various injuries, 12 games into the season) and Anthony Davis (who sleep-walked through his center gig tonight and seems increasingly averse to contact).

