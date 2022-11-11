Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Is L.A. Just An Awful Team?
The evidence is piling up that, well, this Lakers team isn't just bad. It's approaching certifiably terrible status. After falling to the Sacramento Kings in a hard-fought 120-114 home loss, yours Los Angeles Lakers are now tied with the baby Houston Rockets for the worst record in the NBA at 2-10, having played most of those games with its two best players, LeBron James (who's already sitting games with various injuries, 12 games into the season) and Anthony Davis (who sleep-walked through his center gig tonight and seems increasingly averse to contact).
Lakers News: Props And Odds Ahead of Nets-Lakers
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will play host to the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena, looking to snap a five-game losing streak without their best player and leader, LeBron James. Marc Stein reports that, in addition to Irving, the Nets will be without their own maximum-salaried reserve, Ben Simmons, who...
Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Scouting Report
One week ago, the Atlanta Hawks handed the Milwaukee Bucks their first loss of the season. Atlanta's defense showed promise in front of their home crowd. However, since then, Atlanta has gone 1-2 with two lopsided losses. Tonight, the two teams run it back in Milwaukee. The shorthanded Bucks will...
Lakers News: L.A. Reportedly Remains Open To Trade For Bojan Bogdanovic
It seems that your Los Angeles Lakers remain interested in veteran Detroit Pistons stretch four Bojan Bogdanovic, after outreach to his former club, the Utah Jazz, ultimately did not yield a fruitful trade over the summer. Although Bogdanovic inked a two-year, $39 million contract extension with Detroit last month, Jake...
76ers vs. Jazz: Will Furkan Korkmaz, De’Anthony Melton Play?
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip off on Sunday night, less than 24 hours after wrapping up their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. In the game against Atlanta, the Sixers got payback as they defeated the Hawks 121-109 after falling short 104-95 to Atlanta on Thursday night.
Quarterback run game ruins solid day for Oklahoma Sooners defense
There’s been a common theme when the Oklahoma Sooners face athletic, running quarterbacks in 2022. They can’t stop them. Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, averaging seven yards per carry. Max Duggan ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns and averaged 23.2 yards per carry.
