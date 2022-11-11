Read full article on original website
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during massage therapy sessions, reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment. To this point, Watson has been permitted only to attend meetings and work out at the team’s facility. The Browns (3-6) don’t practice until Wednesday, when Watson will rejoin his teammates on the field. As long as he continues to meet conditions of the agreement, Watson will make his debut for the Browns on Dec. 4 against Houston, which drafted him in 2017 and traded him to Cleveland in March.
NFL: Bills' catch vs Vikings should have been overturned
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday.
Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jeff Saturday joked that the Indianapolis Colts will start calling zone-read plays for 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan has never been known for his swift feet, but his career-best, 39-yard scramble to convert a third-and-3 in the fourth quarter led to his winning touchdown pass two plays later.
Chargers offense goes silent in 2nd half of 22-16 loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense.
Derek Carr's emotions emerge after Raiders lose to Colts
LAS VEGAS (AP) — After nine frustrating years, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is fed up. Carr became emotional after the Raiders squandered a fourth-quarter lead in a 25-20 loss to an Indianapolis Colts squad that is now under the direction of Jeff Saturday, who had never coached an NFL game before Sunday.
Rodgers rallies Packers past McCarthy's Cowboys 31-28 in OT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers finally might have found a new big-play target. And the Green Bay Packers still have a chance to rescue a season that seemed headed toward oblivion.
Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn't mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs on Sunday against the Detroit...
