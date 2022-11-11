Rishi Sunak will appoint an “independent investigator” to examine complaints made by staff who worked for Dominic Raab, but is unable to say when the probe will start.Work is underway to find a person with “requisite experience” – in the absence of a permanent ethics adviser, after Boris Johnson failed to fill the role, No 10 said.But a spokeswoman could not say the investigation will start by Christmas, saying: “I’m not going to put a date on it”.There is also no commitment to abide by all its findings, the spokeswoman saying: “The prime minister is the ultimate arbiter of the ministerial code.”She insisted Mr Sunak still has full confidence in his deputy prime minister – despite setting up the inquiry – and denied he is “prejudging” the probe in saying that. Read More Dominic Raab claims ‘bullying’ confidentiality clause he signed is ‘standard’Jeremy Hunt urged to intervene on ‘lethal’ runaway inflation and recessionSuffragette scarf women thrown out of trans debate

