Fire spreads at Kravitz Deli, crews on scene
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are on the scene of a local deli. Firefighters are fighting a fire at Kravitz Deli on the 3000 block of Belmont Avenue, according to Trumbull County Dispatch. Crews just arrived on scene around 6:45 a.m. Monday. According to one of the owners...
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after interstate crash
First News was on the scene of a fatal one-vehicle crash on a major interstate around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
2 OVI checkpoints in Mahoning County overnight
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Mahoning County OVI Task Force are holding two OVI checkpoints in Austintown overnight. The first will be at 1051 S. Raccoon Road in Austintown from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. The second will be 4477 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown...
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
15 Free Things to Do in Youngstown, OH
Youngstown is a breath of fresh air from the traditional cityscape scene and luxury. This city is the seat of Mahoning County, Ohio. It is also a vibrant travel destination that exceeds every tourist’s expectations. Known primarily for its entertainment centers and recreational spots, this city is a central...
OSHP investigating fatal utility vehicle hit-and-run in Geauga County
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A hit-and-run vehicle crash killed a man early Saturday morning in Geauga County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers were initially called to the area of Munn Road around 12:30 a.m. after a 23-year-old driving a utility vehicle was reportedly hit from behind and was flung off the roadway. The […]
Semi crashes on I-80 eastbound at Route 11 in Austintown
Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a crash in Austintown on I-80 eastbound lanes involving semi-trucks near state Route 11. Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene. I-80 Eastbound is down to one lane and a semi is on its side. OSP tells 21 News that the driver of the semi was issued a citation for failure to control.
Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
Youngstown woman charged with OVI after Route 224 crash
OSP was called to the area near South Avenue around 4:30 a.m.
Youngstown business finds new location after Federal Plaza eviction
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — First News has been following the city of Youngstown’s eviction of businesses in 20 Federal Plaza after plans were announced to renovate the building. Since being evicted, Top Notch Meals has since found a new location on Mahoning Avenue on Youngstown’s West Side.
One injured; police investigating shooting in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police are investigating a shooting where one person was injured. One person was shot in a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Maryland avenues. First News is working to find out the status of the victim. Check back...
At least 11 injured in accident on Turnpike in Beaver Co.
Up to 11 people have injuries after a seven-vehicle pileup on the Turnpike in Beaver County. It happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township.
Hit-skip Auburn Township crash kills 23-year-old driver
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-skip crash that killed a 23-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to OSHP, around 12:30 a.m. they received a tip of a serious crash involving a utility vehicle being struck from behind. Officers said the 2016...
Truck with steel beams catches fire on I-80 in Mercer County
Crews were called to Exit 15 of I-80 in East Lackawannock Township headed towards Mercer around around 5:30 a.m.
Man shot twice in middle of afternoon in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot twice in the buttocks at about 2 p.m. Wednesday on a North Side sidewalk. The man was walking south on Belmont Avenue at Catalina Avenue in front of a plaza when he was shot.
Community meeting set on proposed landfill in West Point area
A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Beaver Local High School auditorium regarding a proposed landfill in the West Point area. According to a flier sent to 21 News by Madison Township Citizen's Council member, Jamie Nentwick-Haney, West Point Renewables is operating a transfer station for garbage out of the old Rosebud Fly Ash plant on Route 45.
Power outage cut service to thousands in Trumbull County
It only lasted a little while, but a large power outage Thursday afternoon cut services to thousands of customers in Trumbull County, including businesses and schools.
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Community, friends support man shot in Liberty intersection
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the community came out to support Zachary Woods after he was blinded in a shooting in a Liberty intersection earlier this summer. His family hosted a dinner in support of his journey. Among those at the event at the F.O.C.U.S. building in Warren...
18 people injured in 3 separate crashes on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Traffic is now moving in both directions after a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike closed due to a crash in Beaver County. All lanes were closed on I-76 in the area of Beaver Valley Exit No. 13. According to a tweet from 511, the scene has cleared and all lanes have reopened.
