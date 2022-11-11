Why Saturday could be Anthony Richardson's final game in The Swamp
This Saturday the Florida Gators will honor 18 players on Senior Day, but could it also be the last time Anthony Richardson suits up at home?
He needs another year of college to work on his accuracy and he already has a million dollars in endorsements at UF.
He needs to stay at Florida for another two years to grow to be a better passer
