Why Saturday could be Anthony Richardson's final game in The Swamp

By Nick de la Torre
 4 days ago
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 17: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators looks on after a game against the South Florida Bulls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

This Saturday the Florida Gators will honor 18 players on Senior Day, but could it also be the last time Anthony Richardson suits up at home?

Comments / 8

David Robertson
4d ago

He needs another year of college to work on his accuracy and he already has a million dollars in endorsements at UF.

Reply
3
Tommy White
4d ago

He needs to stay at Florida for another two years to grow to be a better passer

Reply
5
 

