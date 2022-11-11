Read full article on original website
Illinois voters approve collective bargaining amendment
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have approved an amendment to their state constitution that guarantees the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure was closely watched in Illinois and beyond. Unions groups said its approval could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown. They view it as a way to ensure that workers will always be able to use their collective clout to secure better pay, hours and working conditions. Business groups and conservatives opposed the measure, saying it will drive up taxes, give unions too much power, lead to more strikes and prompt companies to leave for more industry-friendly states.
US to supply Puerto Rico with emergency power generation
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government says it will provide Puerto Rico with temporary electric generation via barges as the island’s power grid continues to disintegrate, leading to an increase in widespread outages. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Tuesday that the move will allow crews to take equipment including substations, transformers and breakers offline for long-needed repairs that are expected to take anywhere from 12 to 18 months. The move is part of a deal reached last month with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, which agreed to help the U.S. territory stabilize a power system that was razed by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and pummeled by Hurricane Fiona in September.
Offshore Flow
Dry, tranquil weather will continue for a few more days. As we head into Wednesday, a weak but dry upper level low to our south will maintain offshore flow across most of the state. Locally, offshore winds will remain light unlike Southern California where strong Santa Ana Winds are possible. Recent rains will help preclude higher fire danger, even with the dry offshore winds locally. Under this dry, but still somewhat cool air mass, morning lows will be chilly and afternoon highs only seasonable. We’ll see some minor temperature fluctuations through the end of the week as the low to our south departs and the ridge strengthens. We’ll get a little cooler on the coast and a little warmer inland and we’ll likely see the return of a few clouds. Offshore winds are possible again late in the week before the ridge strengthens again this weekend. I know this is a little back-and-forth, so stay with me, but the ridge will then weaken enough out of the weekend, possibly letting a wet weather system through. Right now, chances for rain are increasing and centered on Tuesday of next week. Stay tuned to the forecast!
