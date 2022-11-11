Dry, tranquil weather will continue for a few more days. As we head into Wednesday, a weak but dry upper level low to our south will maintain offshore flow across most of the state. Locally, offshore winds will remain light unlike Southern California where strong Santa Ana Winds are possible. Recent rains will help preclude higher fire danger, even with the dry offshore winds locally. Under this dry, but still somewhat cool air mass, morning lows will be chilly and afternoon highs only seasonable. We’ll see some minor temperature fluctuations through the end of the week as the low to our south departs and the ridge strengthens. We’ll get a little cooler on the coast and a little warmer inland and we’ll likely see the return of a few clouds. Offshore winds are possible again late in the week before the ridge strengthens again this weekend. I know this is a little back-and-forth, so stay with me, but the ridge will then weaken enough out of the weekend, possibly letting a wet weather system through. Right now, chances for rain are increasing and centered on Tuesday of next week. Stay tuned to the forecast!

13 HOURS AGO