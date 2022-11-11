ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Jablow Thanks Community for Election Win

Sedona AZ News — Sedona City Council Vice-Mayor Scott Jablow has won the November 8 mayoral election.

The following is his statement to the community.

Dear Sedonans:

I am humbled and grateful for the confidence you have shown in me.  The election and voter turnout demonstrates the dedication of our community.  Thank you to all who participated.

As Mayor, I will work to address our challenges and find solutions to the issues before us. I will be an advocate for our community with our state and federal government partners, and I will build on our regional relationships.

I am also grateful for the work of Mayor Moriarty and the outgoing city council members.  I look forward to working with the new council. I am confident that by working together with our community that we will make great progress in the years ahead.

Thank you to the great team of supporters that helped me in the campaign.  No one can do this alone.  Their belief in me and their commitment to our community has both taught and inspired me.

I will work hard to justify the trust that has been placed in me. Thank you, Sedona.

Mayor-elect Scott Jablow

