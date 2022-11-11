Veterans receive free dental care from Newport News dentist’s program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News dentist and U.S. Navy veteran Dr. Jamiah Dawson has an annual tradition. Every Veterans Day, she provides free dental services to her fellow veterans through her “Gift of a Smile” program.

Dawson said the program aims to provide high-quality dental work to a deserving community.

“Our veterans deserve the very best dental care, and I’m blessed to be able to provide a special gift on a day that recognizes and appreciates all of our veterans,” said Dawson.

According to Dawson’s practice, Affordable Dentures and Implants, military benefits usually do not include dental coverage.

This is the case for local military veterans Nadine Coleman and Clarence Lee, Jr. This year, the two are receiving free dental care from Dawson.

Coleman said she is thrilled to be a recipient of Dawson’s free services.

“What she is doing for me shows that she is my sister in arms,” said Coleman. “We never leave anybody behind. Having dental implants is like having a whole new life. I can’t wait to eat corn-on-the-cob, steak and hazelnuts!”

Since the program’s launch in 2019, Dawson has provided $100,000 worth of dental services to veterans. This year’s services provided to Coleman and Lee cost $58,000.