GOP bomb goes off: Turning on 'toxic,' 'loser' Trump after humiliating losses
After President Biden and the Democrats outperformed expectations in the midterm elections, the Republican party that was loyal to Trump in extreme terms is suddenly saying Trump dragged the party down and blew a big opportunity to control Congress. You will see the scathing rebuke of Trump from GOP operatives to Fox News to Rupert Murdoch’s papers. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows you Trump’s losing streak dating back to 2016 and reports on what the GOP will do now.Nov. 12, 2022.
U.S., China agree to work together on climate, says White House
The U.S. and China will once again collaborate on issues including climate change, according to a White House readout of a meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping. The readout said that Biden “underscored” that the countries need to work together to address global challenges including climate change. “The two leaders agreed to empower key […]
Breaking down the FTX collapse
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy as its CEO steps down. NBC tech correspondent Jake Ward talks about what it means for you, even if you’re not invested in crypto.Nov. 12, 2022.
Florida Ag Commissioner Seeks Federal Probe After Trump Comments On DeSantis
Outgoing state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a claim by former President Donald Trump that he sent federal agents to South Florida to keep the 2018 election from being “stolen” from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fried, who narrowly was
Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Trump-backed Blake Masters in Arizona
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has won re-election, overcoming a challenge from Blake Masters, a 2020 election denier backed by former President Donald Trump, NBC News projects. The win brings Democrats one seat closer to control of the Senate. Most polling leading up to Election Day showed Kelly with...
NBC News projects Dem. Fontes wins AZ Secretary of State
Democrat Adrian Fontes joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell for his first TV interview after defeating Mark Finchem, who has denied the results of the 2020 election. Fontes says he’s excited that the voters of Arizona “recognized the nonsense that they presented” and proud to stand up for democracy in Arizona.Nov. 12, 2022.
NBC News projects AZ Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election
MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki joins Lawrence O’Donnell to explain the breaking news that Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly wins re-election over Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters after new votes were released from Maricopa County, Arizona.Nov. 12, 2022.
D.C. lawsuit says NFL and Commanders colluded to mislead consumers
The District of Columbia’s outgoing attorney general, Karl Racine, announced Thursday that he has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, the National Football League and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging they worked together to mislead the public about an investigation into the team’s work environment to maximize profits.
Kara Swisher: I’ve ‘never seen anything’ like the chaos at Twitter
Contributing editor at New York Magazine Kara Swisher and NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins react to Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of TwitterNov. 11, 2022.
