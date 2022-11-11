ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25newsnow.com

Billboard campaign spreads awareness of help for abuse victims

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A series of new billboards are starting to appear around the Peoria area, with the goal of spreading the word about a program helping young victims of trauma and domestic violence. It’s part of the ‘Safe from the Start’ program, offered at Peoria’s own Center...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Annual 38th FOLEPI preparations Underway for Thanksgiving Night

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It is that time of year for holiday parades and events for families to get into the spirit of Thanksgiving and Now Christmas. Preparations for the FOLEPI parade are now moving into action with only 10 out of 35 floats getting final adjustments. Chairmen of...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Porch Pantry in Peoria in dire need of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three years since the Porch Pantry in Peoria was established, and in order to stay in business, they need your help. Through trial and error, issues with the city, and no help with government funding, one couple is trying their best to offer others the resources they need. But with prices rising, fewer and fewer donations are coming in.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Christmas shoppers wanted for East Peoria Vendor and Craft Fair

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Small business owners in East Peoria are looking for those who busy making their way down their Christmas list. Saturday was the first day for the Craft and Vendor Fair at the East Peoria Festival of Lights building. The vendors included jewelry by Swarovski, homemade...
EAST PEORIA, IL
KICK AM 1530

Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew

If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
PEORIA, IL
sent-trib.com

Elmwood reaches settlement agreement with former coach

BLOOMDALE – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has settled a grievance filed by a former employee. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a settlement with former volleyball coach Kristine King. The agreement includes a payment of $4,570 to King and the understanding that she will not...
ELMWOOD, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal? Look no further; here are five events happening in the area:. Illinois State University’s Alumni Engagement and Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts will be hosting a glass-blowing workshop. Participants will be able to make their own glass candy cane...
NORMAL, IL
nodq.com

Scarlett involved in an incident with female fan at WWE live event

During Saturday night’s WWE live event in Peroia, IL, there was reportedly an incident involving Scarlett and a female fan during the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross match. Security and police were reportedly called after a woman threw her drink at Scarlett and multiple people were said to have been ejected. Twitter user @mattsheehantv wrote that “Security + police escorted her & a man out of the arena. Fans booed the fan as she was walked out of the building. Her behavior was unacceptable and I’m sorry this happened, Scarlett.”
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Cleaning up efforts underway to improve water quality

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are visiting Laura Bradley Park, you may notice more parts of the creek will appear cleaner thanks to a handful of volunteers. Saturday morning, several volunteers took to the park to clean up roughly a mile and a half of the Dry Run Creek which flows into Kickapoo Creek.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Family members: Homicide victim couldn’t be intended target

PEORIA, Ill. – Friends and family of Peoria’s 23rd homicide victim say they believe the shots fired that claimed his life, weren’t intended for him. Merian Smith, 15, was declared brain dead Wednesday morning, according to the Peoria County Coroner. Family members say he was riding a...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

State Rep. to leave Springfield for Railroad Association

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – An Illinois lawmaker with a tie to Peoria says he’ll soon leave the State Capitol. State Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield) is announcing his resignation, despite having just been reelected Tuesday to a district that he’s long said is the district Abraham Lincoln once served in the Springfield — the 87th District, which has a part of Tazewell County.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

19-year-old accused of stabbing his girlfriend 17 times in their Bloomington apartment

A 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 17 times inside their east Bloomington apartment. It happened Thursday night in their apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive. Prosecutors say Chance Young brought a 6-inch long knife into their bedroom and said, “I’m going to need you to let me kill you,” and suggested he was the Messiah. Young then allegedly stabbed the victim repeatedly. The victim said it appeared to be random and unprovoked.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATED: One person rescued from Peoria duplex fire

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters had to make a rescue as one side of a duplex went up in flames late Thursday morning. Peoria firefighters were called to a home on Country Meadows Lane near Knoxville around 11:30 a.m. Officials say the fire started on the back deck of...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Where to warm up in Central Illinois

(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Normal’s Planning Commission approves rezoning of old Illinois State University complex

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal’s Planning Commission approved plans that allows land in North Normal to be rezoned. The approval allows developers to revitalize the old units and to develop new units in the area. There are currently 50 one-bedroom units and 50 two-bedroom units. Developers from 300 Homes LLC hope to get tenants in the two-bedrooms units first.
NORMAL, IL

