25newsnow.com
Billboard campaign spreads awareness of help for abuse victims
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A series of new billboards are starting to appear around the Peoria area, with the goal of spreading the word about a program helping young victims of trauma and domestic violence. It’s part of the ‘Safe from the Start’ program, offered at Peoria’s own Center...
25newsnow.com
Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
25newsnow.com
Annual 38th FOLEPI preparations Underway for Thanksgiving Night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It is that time of year for holiday parades and events for families to get into the spirit of Thanksgiving and Now Christmas. Preparations for the FOLEPI parade are now moving into action with only 10 out of 35 floats getting final adjustments. Chairmen of...
Central Illinois Proud
Porch Pantry in Peoria in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three years since the Porch Pantry in Peoria was established, and in order to stay in business, they need your help. Through trial and error, issues with the city, and no help with government funding, one couple is trying their best to offer others the resources they need. But with prices rising, fewer and fewer donations are coming in.
25newsnow.com
Christmas shoppers wanted for East Peoria Vendor and Craft Fair
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Small business owners in East Peoria are looking for those who busy making their way down their Christmas list. Saturday was the first day for the Craft and Vendor Fair at the East Peoria Festival of Lights building. The vendors included jewelry by Swarovski, homemade...
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
sent-trib.com
Elmwood reaches settlement agreement with former coach
BLOOMDALE – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has settled a grievance filed by a former employee. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a settlement with former volleyball coach Kristine King. The agreement includes a payment of $4,570 to King and the understanding that she will not...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal? Look no further; here are five events happening in the area:. Illinois State University’s Alumni Engagement and Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts will be hosting a glass-blowing workshop. Participants will be able to make their own glass candy cane...
nodq.com
Scarlett involved in an incident with female fan at WWE live event
During Saturday night’s WWE live event in Peroia, IL, there was reportedly an incident involving Scarlett and a female fan during the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross match. Security and police were reportedly called after a woman threw her drink at Scarlett and multiple people were said to have been ejected. Twitter user @mattsheehantv wrote that “Security + police escorted her & a man out of the arena. Fans booed the fan as she was walked out of the building. Her behavior was unacceptable and I’m sorry this happened, Scarlett.”
25newsnow.com
Cleaning up efforts underway to improve water quality
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are visiting Laura Bradley Park, you may notice more parts of the creek will appear cleaner thanks to a handful of volunteers. Saturday morning, several volunteers took to the park to clean up roughly a mile and a half of the Dry Run Creek which flows into Kickapoo Creek.
25newsnow.com
Peoria mayor reveals personal connection to city’s latest homicide victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Mayor Rita Ali’s community effort to solve gun violence in Peoria met again earlier today. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the Safety Net program is searching for solutions and that it’s been successful so far - because they’re getting more people involved.
1470 WMBD
Family members: Homicide victim couldn’t be intended target
PEORIA, Ill. – Friends and family of Peoria’s 23rd homicide victim say they believe the shots fired that claimed his life, weren’t intended for him. Merian Smith, 15, was declared brain dead Wednesday morning, according to the Peoria County Coroner. Family members say he was riding a...
25newsnow.com
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
1470 WMBD
State Rep. to leave Springfield for Railroad Association
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – An Illinois lawmaker with a tie to Peoria says he’ll soon leave the State Capitol. State Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield) is announcing his resignation, despite having just been reelected Tuesday to a district that he’s long said is the district Abraham Lincoln once served in the Springfield — the 87th District, which has a part of Tazewell County.
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
wglt.org
19-year-old accused of stabbing his girlfriend 17 times in their Bloomington apartment
A 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 17 times inside their east Bloomington apartment. It happened Thursday night in their apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive. Prosecutors say Chance Young brought a 6-inch long knife into their bedroom and said, “I’m going to need you to let me kill you,” and suggested he was the Messiah. Young then allegedly stabbed the victim repeatedly. The victim said it appeared to be random and unprovoked.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: One person rescued from Peoria duplex fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters had to make a rescue as one side of a duplex went up in flames late Thursday morning. Peoria firefighters were called to a home on Country Meadows Lane near Knoxville around 11:30 a.m. Officials say the fire started on the back deck of...
wrestleview.com
Fans ejected, police called, drink thrown at Scarlett during WWE house show
Multiple fans were ejected and local police were called to the WWE house show held at the Peoria Civic Saturday night, Scarlett was said to have had a drink thrown at her by a fan. The incident took place and the local police were called during the match between Karrion...
WAND TV
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal’s Planning Commission approves rezoning of old Illinois State University complex
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal’s Planning Commission approved plans that allows land in North Normal to be rezoned. The approval allows developers to revitalize the old units and to develop new units in the area. There are currently 50 one-bedroom units and 50 two-bedroom units. Developers from 300 Homes LLC hope to get tenants in the two-bedrooms units first.
