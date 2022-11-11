ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Balenciaga Quits Twitter — Will Other Fashion Brands Follow?

Balenciaga has become the first major brand to leave Twitter. The move comes as unrest surges on the platform recently acquired by Elon Musk. As of Monday, the fashion brand’s Twitter account was inactive. The news was first reported by The Business of Fashion, which noted that Balenciaga’s account had around 950,000 followers before leaving the platform. Balenciaga and parent company Kering did not immediately return FN’s request for comment. While the move marks the first major brand departure from the platform, other major accounts and individuals have announced similar decisions in recent days. Playbill announced its exit from Twitter on Friday. Gigi...
Vibe

Nas‘ LA House Burglarized As He Celebrates ’King’s Disease 3′ in New York

Nas’ Calabasas home was burglarized over the weekend, with a pair of bandits breaking into the residence and making off with a handful of the rapper’s valuables. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on Saturday evening (Nov. 12) around 8:30 PM PT while the 49-year-old was in New York celebrating the release of his sixteenth studio album King’s Disease III. The intruders gained entry to the premises by busting through a rear door of the property, causing a considerable amount of damage to the home and reportedly making off with two bags worth of items belonging to the Grammy Award winner....
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
