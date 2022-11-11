Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Relationship Timeline: From Dance Partners to Fake Proposals and Beyond
Dancing is their love language! Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert began captivating audiences with their stage chemistry well before they started dating. The former Dancing With the Stars pro first connected with Erbert after she was cast as one of the dancers in his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour in 2014. By July […]
Balenciaga Quits Twitter — Will Other Fashion Brands Follow?
Balenciaga has become the first major brand to leave Twitter. The move comes as unrest surges on the platform recently acquired by Elon Musk. As of Monday, the fashion brand’s Twitter account was inactive. The news was first reported by The Business of Fashion, which noted that Balenciaga’s account had around 950,000 followers before leaving the platform. Balenciaga and parent company Kering did not immediately return FN’s request for comment. While the move marks the first major brand departure from the platform, other major accounts and individuals have announced similar decisions in recent days. Playbill announced its exit from Twitter on Friday. Gigi...
Nas‘ LA House Burglarized As He Celebrates ’King’s Disease 3′ in New York
Nas’ Calabasas home was burglarized over the weekend, with a pair of bandits breaking into the residence and making off with a handful of the rapper’s valuables. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on Saturday evening (Nov. 12) around 8:30 PM PT while the 49-year-old was in New York celebrating the release of his sixteenth studio album King’s Disease III. The intruders gained entry to the premises by busting through a rear door of the property, causing a considerable amount of damage to the home and reportedly making off with two bags worth of items belonging to the Grammy Award winner....
Mara Agrait: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Arrival
With four rose ceremonies already past, Mara Agrait is one of the late arrivals to the beach on season 8 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’. She was previously on season 26 of ‘The Bachelor.’. Mara was eliminated from ‘The Bachelor’ after openly questioning some of the other women to...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
A Former James Bond and a 'Game of Thrones' Alum Join the Cast of 'Yellowstone' Spinoff '1923'
There seems to be no stopping Taylor Sheridan. The multi-hyphenate writer, director, producer and actor created Paramount's breakout hit Yellowstone in 2018 and he hasn't slowed down since. The darling of Paramount, Sheridan recently extended his multi-year deal with Paramount through 2028 and now has nine (yes, nine!) series on the air or in the works!
Bette Midler Fast Facts
View CNN's Fast Facts on Bette Midler and learn more about the Grammy-winning singer, actress and Broadway star.
Law & Order season 22: next episode promos and everything we know about the crime drama
Law & Order season 22 is officially underway. Here’s everything we know about the OG of the Dick Wolf franchise.
The Fabelmans: release date, trailer, reviews, and everything we know about the Steven Spielberg movie
Everyone knows who Steven Spielberg is — one of the most famous directors ever — but his latest movie, The Fabelmans, is going to show a side of Spielberg that many have never seen before. Coming off West Side Story, the lavish musical that received seven Oscar nominations,...
Comments / 0