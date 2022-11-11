Balenciaga has become the first major brand to leave Twitter. The move comes as unrest surges on the platform recently acquired by Elon Musk. As of Monday, the fashion brand’s Twitter account was inactive. The news was first reported by The Business of Fashion, which noted that Balenciaga’s account had around 950,000 followers before leaving the platform. Balenciaga and parent company Kering did not immediately return FN’s request for comment. While the move marks the first major brand departure from the platform, other major accounts and individuals have announced similar decisions in recent days. Playbill announced its exit from Twitter on Friday. Gigi...

27 MINUTES AGO