ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: The Jedi explained
What are the Jedi in Star Wars? The vast history of the most iconic science fiction movie franchise of all time is essentially built upon the concept of good versus evil, or more specifically, the Jedi versus the Sith. But what are the Jedi all about exactly?. You’d be hard...
ComicBook
Star Wars and Studio Ghibli Announce Star Wars Disney+ Short
Studio Ghibli has been teasing a special collaboration with Lucasfilms and Star Wars, but fans of both anime and the galaxy that is far, far away might be shocked to hear that the animated project will release tomorrow, November 12th. Titled Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies, it would seem that The Mandalorian's adorable mascot will be encountering the dust bunnies from Spirited Away, meaning that not only will Ghibli be taking on Star Wars, but will actually see the universe cross over with one of their own.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: who is Anakin’s father?
Who is Anakin’s father in Star Wars? The Star Wars movies may have produced the iconic line “I am your father” for Darth Vader to reveal to Luke Skywalker, but the man behind the mask surely has a father too, right?. While Luke may be the most...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam Reportedly Banned From China Release
A new report indicates that both Warner Bros. Discovery's Black Adam and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are being banned from getting a theatrical release in China. Getting American blockbusters into Chinese theaters is often an uphill battle, since there are fairly strict limits on how many foreign films are allowed to enter the marketplace at any given time. That can be even more complex if the movies in question feature themes or imagery that the Chinese government finds offensive. The last six Marvel movies -- everything since Black Widow -- have failed to earn approval to screen in the nation.
ComicBook
Star Wars Game Developer Reveals Why Darth Vader Turned Into a Scorpion
When it comes to Star Wars video games, Lucasfilm works closely with developers to make sure that the finished product is faithful to the license. While that's true now, it was not always the case! In 1987, Namco released a Star Wars video game for the Japanese Famicom that was... strange to say the least. The game greatly differed from its source material, most notably in its depiction of Darth Vader. Players encounter the villain multiple times in the game, and the boss fights see Vader transform into a scorpion, a shark, a pterodactyl, and a Wampa!
otakuusamagazine.com
New Cowboy Bebop Comic Revisits the Netflix Remake
Netflix’s take on Cowboy Bebop came and went in a season, but tie-ins live on. Even in its absence, we’re still exploring this reimagined world through novels and comics. One such installment, “Supernova Swing,” drops this month from Titan Comics. The collection is an assembly of several issues, finally under one cover so you can read the whole story at one go.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Studio Ghibli teases mystery ‘Star Wars’ project and ‘Andor’ mastermind Tony Gilroy sheds new light on the show’s aims
The tenth episode of Andor landed yesterday, and even by the show’s high standards, the release was truly amazing. As expected, “One Way Out” centered on a prison revolt on Narkina 5, with Andy Serkis’ Kino Loy stepping up to lead the inmates to freedom. That would have been entertainment enough, but we also got a killer monologue from Luthen that fans are calling one of the greatest moments in Star Wars, as the long-teased “difficult choices” for Mon Mothma finally arrived.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married
Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Introduces a New Bride, Mikasa
Attack on Titan's anime will be returning soon to round out the final episodes of its run overall, and one awesome cosplay has imagined a very happy ending for Mikasa Ackerman as she preps for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the series has been spread out over the last couple of years as fans had seen not only an entirely different region introduced as a major enemy, but this was flipped on its head anyway when it was revealed that Eren Yeager was the real foe all along. But caught in the middle of all of this turmoil has been Mikasa as she struggles to wrap her head around it all.
ComicBook
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari Celebrates Overseas Premiere With New Trailer
Makoto Shinkai's newest anime feature film has made its way across theaters in Japan, and to celebrate Suzume no Tojimari has released a new trailer showing off more of what fans can expect from the new movie! Shinkai has become one of the more notable anime directors in recent years thanks to major successes like Your Name and Weathering With You, and now fans overseas are starting to get their chance of checking out the director's newest work that once again sees high school students wrapped up in a mystical kind of problem that only they can solve before it's too late for the world.
otakuusamagazine.com
THE MARGINAL SERVICE Delivers the Goods as Original TV Anime
You don’t get much more straightforward than the debut key visual for THE MARGINAL SERVICE, an upcoming original TV anime from Studio 3Hz. Details on the plot are pretty much nonexistent, but we do have info on the main staff and some of the cast members getting in on the revealing fun.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Creator Shares Eraserhead Art Following Terrifying New Episode
Eraserhead has been an valuable mentor to Deku, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and the other bright-eyed powerful students that make up Class 1-A. While his experience as both a professional hero and a vigilante have helped him in strengthening his Quirk, he has also become an amazing teacher in the process at UA. With this latest My Hero Academia episode seeing Aizawa in the crosshairs of Shigaraki, straining to keep his eyes and Quirk focused on the new inheritor of All For One, creator Kohei Horikoshi has new art honoring the hero/teacher.
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Star Says Phase 5 Marvel Movie Will "Drop a Bomb" on MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to move forward into the Multiverse Saga in a big way as soon as Phase Five starts off. The first film in Phase Five will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with it showing our first major glimpse of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Following that will be a whole slew of projects that will push the MCU forward, but one of the most interesting projects has to be the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Thunderbolts is essentially Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad and features a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and even David Harbour. Harbour is currently promoting his Santa Clausr movie Violent Night, and he revealed something major about his next MCU appearance. During an interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that Thunderbolts are going to drop a bomb on the universe.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales
Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
Collider
‘Cabinet of Curiosities’: 10 Essential Horror Films Recommended by Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities officially premiered on Netflix on the 25th of October — and it has kept viewers on the edge of their seats ever since. The Academy-Award-winning Mexican filmmaker executive produces, co-showruns and directs the show, which consists of eight genre-defining sinister narratives, including two original works by del Toro.
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 14)
Netflix subscribers have a big week ahead. The streaming service just released a couple of major original seasons in the last week or so, including new installments of Manifest and The Crown, but there is no end to the release of popular originals in sight. Over the next five days, Netflix has a bunch of movies and TV shows set to be added to its lineup, giving subscribers quite a lot to look forward to.
ComicBook
Disney's Ahsoka Tano and Lightsaber Star Wars Ears Are On Sale Now
Star Wars fans don't need to spend a fortune at Disney parks to get their hands on the latest Star Wars-themed mouse ears, which are inspired by Ahsoka Tano and a Jedi vs Sith ligthsaber battle. The Ahsoka Tano design is based on her montrals and headdress, and comes complete with rhinestone accents. The lightsaber design features blue and red lightsabers crossed in battle, with embroidered ''MTFBWY" (May The Force Be With You) lettering down the side.
Collider
Studio Ghibli Teases Lucasfilm Collaboration With New Image of Hayao Miyazaki and Grogu
The plot only thickens as legendary Japanese production company Studio Ghibli doubles down on teasing a mysterious project that they have been working on with Lucasfilm — the birthplace of the Star Wars franchise. After publishing an intriguing video on Twitter with only both studios’ logos being shown, the official Studio Ghibli account posted a slightly more revealing image with iconic elements. The first one is Grogu, who was introduced to us in The Mandalorian series, and reached immense popularity almost instantly. The second one is a Japanese heavyweight: award-winning film director Hayao Miyazaki.
