Weekend weather outlook in Western New York: Rain, then snow

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The weather tends to change quickly in Western New York. Thursday was nice and sunny and this Friday morning, some of us drove to work in the rain. This weekend also calls for some snow showers in the southern areas of Erie County.

"Widespread rain is starting to go right across the region right now going all the way up into the Adirondacks. This is remnants from the hurricane that hit Florida a couple days ago. Today we're gonna be expecting around anything from an inch and a quarter to as high as two inches across Western New York and possibly two and a half inches down in the Southern Tier near Pennsylvania," says Liz Jurkowski, meteorologist with Buffalo's National Weather Service.

The rain is expected to go well into the evening hours today, with temperatures staying consistent throughout the afternoon and evening fluctuating from high 50s to low 60s.

Starting Saturday, we should expect temperatures to drop significantly, "We're going to get that cold air starting to fall throughout the day tomorrow. So your high temperatures tomorrow occur in the morning and then we'll keep continuing to drop down into the 30s till the rest of the day. Snow should be falling probably tomorrow afternoon, it is mostly going to be more of the lake effect area, so down in the south half of Erie County and down into Chautauqua County and Cattaraugus [County]," Jurkowski says.

Temperatures will continue to drop Sunday into the 20s and 30s.

It will be a cold one on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid 30s. There are projected scattered lake snow showers on Sunday. Monday should see see these continued low temperatures and subsiding of snow for those areas projected to get snow on Saturday and Sunday.