ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Weekend weather outlook in Western New York: Rain, then snow

By Max Faery
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsiBv_0j7SdGYv00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The weather tends to change quickly in Western New York. Thursday was nice and sunny and this Friday morning, some of us drove to work in the rain. This weekend also calls for some snow showers in the southern areas of Erie County.

"Widespread rain is starting to go right across the region right now going all the way up into the Adirondacks. This is remnants from the hurricane that hit Florida a couple days ago. Today we're gonna be expecting around anything from an inch and a quarter to as high as two inches across Western New York and possibly two and a half inches down in the Southern Tier near Pennsylvania," says Liz Jurkowski, meteorologist with Buffalo's National Weather Service.

The rain is expected to go well into the evening hours today, with temperatures staying consistent throughout the afternoon and evening fluctuating from high 50s to low 60s.

Starting Saturday, we should expect temperatures to drop significantly, "We're going to get that cold air starting to fall throughout the day tomorrow. So your high temperatures tomorrow occur in the morning and then we'll keep continuing to drop down into the 30s till the rest of the day. Snow should be falling probably tomorrow afternoon, it is mostly going to be more of the lake effect area, so down in the south half of Erie County and down into Chautauqua County and Cattaraugus [County]," Jurkowski says.

Temperatures will continue to drop Sunday into the 20s and 30s.

It will be a cold one on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid 30s. There are projected scattered lake snow showers on Sunday. Monday should see see these continued low temperatures and subsiding of snow for those areas projected to get snow on Saturday and Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York

We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

NWS: Area of heavy snow to affect parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just before noon on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about an area of heavy snow moving in to WNY, one in northern WNY and the other through the Southern Tier. At 11:48 a.m. an area of heavy snow was located from...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: The Warm Weather is Just a Memory When You See the Forecast

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The remnants of Hurricane Nicole brought a record amount of rainfall to Rochester yesterday. Most areas measured between 1.5 inches to 3 inches of rain in less than 24 hours. This storm has helped to produce a major change in the weather pattern that will be felt through the next ten days for Western New York. We expect it will feel and even look a little like early winter in the coming week.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For Several Inches Of Snow

The lake effect snow is coming to Western New York this weekend and depending on where you live, you could see a dusting to several inches of snow. It looks like the snow is set to start late on Saturday and continue all day on Sunday leaving several parts of Western New York under a couple of inches of snow.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York

Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy