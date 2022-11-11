Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury.

Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property.

Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car on fire near the home, and the fire eventually spread to the house.

Three individuals were inside, but no injuries were reported.

