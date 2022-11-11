ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson

By Bailey Brautigan
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury.

Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property.

Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car on fire near the home, and the fire eventually spread to the house.

Three individuals were inside, but no injuries were reported.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

