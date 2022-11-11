ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando salutes active, retired military with 2023 Military Freedom Pass

By Daisy Ruth
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort is thanking active duty and retired military with the 2023 Military Freedom Pass with additional special offers.

The pass was introduced in 2021. It gives military personnel and their families a chance to visit Universal Orlando from Nov. 10, 2022 through Dec. 24, 2023, with limited block out dates.

Universal Orlando Resort announces holiday celebrations

The two-park pass can be purchased for $199.99 per adult. For an additional $35, military personnel and their families can purchase the three-park pass, which includes admission to Universal’s Volcano Bay.

The 2023 Military Freedom Pass is only available with valid identification at participating sales outlets on military base installations throughout the United States. More information about the offer can be found online .

Ticket block out dates include Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 and April 3-9.

