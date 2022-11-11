ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Eunice News

LeBouef wins police chief race

Eunice voters opted for experience and elected Kyle LeBouef as their next chief of police with 54% of the vote. There were 2,362 votes cast in the election, which represents a 40.3% turnout. LeBouef was followed by by Cody Andrepont with 23% and Varden Guillory with 23%. Beginning in 1980, LeBouef served 19 years with the Eunice Police Department rising to lieutenant. He next served with the…
EUNICE, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. November 14 01:31 Unoccupied suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot at D.C.’s. 08:36 Lobby complaint in reference to theft of a dog. 09:03 Irate customer at AT&T. 09:22 911 caller said that shots were fired at Crestview Loop, possibly two victims. 09:24 No bodies, no movement, going check other side of the…
EUNICE, LA
cenlanow.com

UPDATE: Missing Alexandria teen found

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE: He has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police thank the public for their assistance. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________. ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate William Caden Elkins, 16. He is described as being approximately 5’10” and weighs about...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
brproud.com

La. corrections officer arrested for alleged relationship with inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A corrections officer in Avoyelles Parish was arrested for having a relationship with an inmate, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Officials say that 30-year-old Christy Edwards admitted to having sexual conversations with the inmate through email. Edwards worked at...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Evangeline Parish School Board to get members

The 13-member Evangeline Parish School Board will have a new look to it after all but two incumbents were defeated on election day held Tuesday. Members Lonnie Sonnier, Karen Vidrine, Mike Fontenot, Sheila Joseph and Wanda Skinner were elected with no opposition. In District 2, Nick Chaumont was re-elected after receiving 67% of the vote against challenger Rebecca Wall Berzas. In District 4,…
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. November 14 Brette Hebert, 26, 500 block of College, Eunice. Probation warrant.
EUNICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man killed in shooting on Elena Drive in Lafayette Parish

One man was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Lafayette. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Elena Drive around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Jesse Boclair, 36, was killed in the shooting, sheriff’s office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

