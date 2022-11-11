Eunice voters opted for experience and elected Kyle LeBouef as their next chief of police with 54% of the vote. There were 2,362 votes cast in the election, which represents a 40.3% turnout. LeBouef was followed by by Cody Andrepont with 23% and Varden Guillory with 23%. Beginning in 1980, LeBouef served 19 years with the Eunice Police Department rising to lieutenant. He next served with the…

EUNICE, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO