Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crowley’s council candidate asked for recount of votes
In Crowley, the mayoral and chief of police elections will be run offs, but the council election for Ward 3 Division A is a recount.
Two Iberia Parish Churches Among Dozens Leaving United Methodist Church Over LGBT Issues
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As issues on same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy cause a rift in the United Methodist Church, two Iberia Parish Methodist churches joined more than 50 others in disaffiliating with the national denomination. First UMC of New Iberia and Lydia UMC of Lydia are just...
theadvocate.com
Governor, local officials, kick off future I-49 construction; here's what it will look like
Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson on Monday along with state and local officials to celebrate the start of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future Interstate 49 South project, in Broussard. “Infrastructure is vital to the economic growth of our state...
theadvocate.com
Amanda Martin becomes first woman, Black lawyer to serve as 15th JDC’s chief public defender
Amanda Martin always envisioned herself being the first at something. Growing up, the Lafayette native and sports lover thought she’d make history as a woman sportscaster, but that glass ceiling was shattered partly by Phyllis George and Jayne Kennedy, the first Black woman to host a network sports broadcast.
Lafayette resident concerned for integrity of house after road issues
A Lafayette resident is looking for help from the city with uneven roadways creating issues in her neighborhood on Walker Road.
Ryan Williams defeats 3-time Ville Platte mayor Jennifer Vidrine
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ryan Leday Williams has been elected as the new mayor of Ville Platte. Williams has defeated 3-time incumbent Mayor Jennifer Vidrine with 1558 or 54% of the votes, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. He is a current member of the Evangeline Parish Police Jury who represents District […]
Eunice News
LeBouef wins police chief race
Eunice voters opted for experience and elected Kyle LeBouef as their next chief of police with 54% of the vote. There were 2,362 votes cast in the election, which represents a 40.3% turnout. LeBouef was followed by by Cody Andrepont with 23% and Varden Guillory with 23%. Beginning in 1980, LeBouef served 19 years with the Eunice Police Department rising to lieutenant. He next served with the…
Eunice News
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. November 14 01:31 Unoccupied suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot at D.C.’s. 08:36 Lobby complaint in reference to theft of a dog. 09:03 Irate customer at AT&T. 09:22 911 caller said that shots were fired at Crestview Loop, possibly two victims. 09:24 No bodies, no movement, going check other side of the…
kalb.com
AIKENS TRIAL: Witness who saw bomb go off at loan company said caller threatened her family
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Continuing coverage of the Daniel Aikens trial, the man arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive. Check back for updates throughout the day. Nov. 15, 5:00 p.m. update:. A Hobby Lobby loss prevention investigator testified about receipts, still photos...
theadvocate.com
Ville Platte mayor recalls visit with Anthony Bourdain on national podcast
When asked on “Small Town Podcast,” which was released last week, why someone should visit Ville Platte, Mayor Jennifer Vidrine quickly replied “the best food, the friendliest people.”. She then launched into a story about scraping hair from a hog at a boucherie with Anthony Bourdain, the...
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?
29-year-old Keshia Sylvester is a devoted mother who worked at the Silver Casino and lived in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. On September 22, 2017, she stopped by her daughter's father's house. Keshia dropped by to give her daughter Nya money for her upcoming prom. No one has seen or heard from Keshia since.
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria teen found
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE: He has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police thank the public for their assistance. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________. ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate William Caden Elkins, 16. He is described as being approximately 5’10” and weighs about...
kalb.com
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center employee accused of unprofessional relationship with inmate
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A Raymond Laborde Correctional Center correctional officer has been booked for allegedly having an unprofessional relationship with an inmate. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections said that during questioning, Christy Edwards, 30 of Mansura, admitted to having sexual conversations with an inmate through email.
brproud.com
La. corrections officer arrested for alleged relationship with inmate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A corrections officer in Avoyelles Parish was arrested for having a relationship with an inmate, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Officials say that 30-year-old Christy Edwards admitted to having sexual conversations with the inmate through email. Edwards worked at...
Eunice News
Evangeline Parish School Board to get members
The 13-member Evangeline Parish School Board will have a new look to it after all but two incumbents were defeated on election day held Tuesday. Members Lonnie Sonnier, Karen Vidrine, Mike Fontenot, Sheila Joseph and Wanda Skinner were elected with no opposition. In District 2, Nick Chaumont was re-elected after receiving 67% of the vote against challenger Rebecca Wall Berzas. In District 4,…
Louisiana Mayor Dies in Crash on Election Day
84-year-old Velma D. Hendrix woke up this Election Day as the mayor of Melville seeking re-election to the position. But a fatal crash during the morning hours took her life today.
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape
An inmate in Louisiana attempted to escape by jumping off the thrid-floor of a parking garage.
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. November 14 Brette Hebert, 26, 500 block of College, Eunice. Probation warrant.
theadvocate.com
Man killed in shooting on Elena Drive in Lafayette Parish
One man was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Lafayette. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Elena Drive around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Jesse Boclair, 36, was killed in the shooting, sheriff’s office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
kalb.com
Inmate attempts escape by jumping off third floor of parking garage in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate that was being transported from the 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3, attempted to escape by jumping from the third floor of the parking garage Monday morning around 11:38 a.m.
Comments / 3