Community Calendar for Nov. 12-13, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Washington Parish Sexual Assault Center, a non-profit agency serving Washington Parish for over 30 years, would like your participation in this year’s Sneaker Drive. Your donations will help raise public awareness, support victims and survivors of sexual assault and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence through multiple services including counseling and advocacy, and aid in prevention education. We will be collecting only tennis shoes or sneakers. There is a call for all types and brands of sneakers. The sneakers must be at least 4.5 inches long (size 4 infant and larger). They can be old, new, ragged or holey shoes with shoelaces. If you would like to be a participating drop-off location, or to donate, contact Leslie Holmes, victim services coordinator, at 985-332-2085.
Breanna Sison
Breanna Cheyenne Sison, a native of Bogalusa, and a resident of Summerville, S.C., passed away tragically in a car accident on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the age of 26. Breanna’s greatest love was her children; she was happy to be a central figure in their lives. Anyone that knew them knew that she was a star in their eyes. Breanna had a smile that would light up a room and make your day complete. Breanna was a wonderful example of love. She knew how to love and was loved by all who knew her.
Clementene “Tina” Lamin
Clementene Lee Esther Rivers Lamin, affectionately known as “Tina,” was a beautiful, classy and impressive woman. She had a vibe that made her well-loved everywhere she went. Tina passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2022, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, at the age of 74. She...
Linda Thomas
Linda Bernice Thomas, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Mandeville, at the age of 79. Linda was born on Jan. 26, 1943, to the late Rev. Wiley and Minnie Mae Madden. She was the former owner and operator of Travis Grocery and Country Super Store.
South Claiborne Avenue Church says they were robbed of essential equipment
NEW ORLEANS — Ebeneezer Baptist Church on South Claiborne Avenue says it was robbed of essential video and sound equipment Sunday morning. The church says thieves broke into the church to take the equipment that they rely on to get the word out to people that can't attend the church in person.
Cassandra Chatman
The Chatman/Keil family announces the passing of their beloved Cassandra Mia Chatman (b. Bogalusa La 1965), who accepted the invitation of her ancestors Mr. and Mrs. Percy and Bessie Keil of Bogalusa and Ms. Grace Jackson of Biloxi, Miss. Cassandra transitioned surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Hillary Harris
Hillary accepted Christ at a young age. He attended Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. He worked for the City of Bogalusa for 36 years and retired in 2010. Hillary was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Lee Harris Sr. and Lucille Harris; two brothers, Eddie Harris Jr. and Johnny Harris; and two sisters, Ruby Manning and Ruth Lewis.
Southeastern School of Nursing recognized as Nursing School of Year
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s undergraduate nursing program has been recognized by the Louisiana Nurses Foundation with the Nightingale Award as the Nursing School of the Year. The awards recognize the achievements of the nursing program’s students and faculty. This is the fifth time Southeastern has been...
Doc Hawley, New Orleans riverboat captain and calliope player, dies at 87
Clarke Campbell “Doc” Hawley, who not only piloted the steamboat Natchez on the Mississippi River for 20 years but also played its calliope, sending rollicking melodies throughout New Orleans’ French Quarter, died Saturday at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center of esophageal cancer complications. He was 87. Dr. Brobson...
Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother...
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
Seven Women in Louisiana and Texas Are Now on Death Row
We sometimes forget that evil is blind. It comes in all forms, regardless of race, creed, color, age or gender. In these cases, it happens to come in the form of women. The women of Louisiana and Texas who are currently sitting on Death Row, awaiting their ultimate punishment. Here...
WPCHS achieves national coalition credential
The Washington Parish Coalition on Human Services (WPCHS) achieved the Blue-Ribbon Coalition credential from CADCA, the nation’s leading substance use and misuse prevention organization. The Blue-Ribbon Coalition credential is part of a program that recognizes high performing coalitions that do an exceptional job creating a foundation for their work by updating and utilizing their coalition products. The rigorous process to determine these coalitions is the Got Outcomes! Awards program. WPCHS will be recognized and celebrated in February during CADCA’s 2023 National Leadership Forum at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.
Pope John Paul High junior dies after Interstate 12 crash in Slidell
A Pope John Paul High School junior known for his kind nature has died after crashing into an 18-wheeler late Friday on Interstate 12 in Slidell, state police said. Christian Tullis, 16, was driving eastbound on Interstate 12 near Highway 434 just before 11 p.m. Friday when he struck the rear of a 2021 Freightliner 18-wheeler. Tullis, who was driving a 2010 Nissan Titan, was killed not long after impact. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?
44-year-old Rita Shaw lived with her mother in the 4700 block of Cerise Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rita suffered from schizophrenia and had a drug addiction. Unfortunately, she and her boyfriend, Michael, often battled with drugs and alcohol.
57-Year-Old Janie Blouin Died In A Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash On LA Hwy 22 (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 in Tangipahoa Parish around 6:30 p.m. The victim was identified as Janie Blouin, 57, of Norco.
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 1st round of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are beginning in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow along below for live updates from games were covering. If you're having a hard time finding the...
Toby Miller
Toby Lee Miller, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the age of 47. Toby is survived by his mother, Lauren Miller; two children, Taylor and Kaleb Miller; one sister, Terri (James) Rachel; and his girlfriend, Kimberly Truitt. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephew.
Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor
BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
